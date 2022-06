Copy can slowdown due to copy buffer being filled and drives not fast enough to write from there.

Internal vs external doesn't say much.

Are both HDD or SSD or a combination?

The external drive is USB 2 or USB 3?

If HDD, are they fragmented?

Have you run a defrag retrim on SSD?

Have you enabled Windows write cache for both devices (and disabled buffer flushing if you have a UPS/battery)?

For external drives the options are Quick Removal (slower) and Better Performance (faster but you must use the USB icon to eject the device or risk losing files).