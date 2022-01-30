Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Family Unable to connect device - going round in circles!!
Spoodleydog

#293559 30-Jan-2022 08:15
Hi

 

I have been going round in circles and already done a search for online help (The Windows Forums are f#*kin useless) but the only answers seem to go round in circles and involve removing accounts and re-adding which does  nothing to fix the problem! 

 

So the problem is I have got an old laptop (HP Elite Book with Win 10 Pro 64 Bit) that I want kids to be able to use. I have set up Microsoft Family and added an account. It sends an email to my daughter and she has accepted and Joined the family. I can see her account in the User settimgs on the laptop and also in the MS Family online. This is what it looks like:

 

 

When I go to connect a device this is the instruction:

 

 

Yes my account is set as organiser but there is no "Allow" option given. Only a "Can Sign In". I have signed her in to the device but it still doesn't appear. She is set up as a "member" and has a standard user account. Have also tried setting her up with a local account instead - still no difference. 

 

Has anyone here got a suggestion? Windows updates all up to date etc. 

 

Thanks heaps!!

freitasm
  #2858301 30-Jan-2022 08:32
Allow and Can Sign In are the same thing.

Make sure only Edge is available as parental controls won't work on other browsers.




  #2858302 30-Jan-2022 08:33
Also parental controls are per account, not device.




