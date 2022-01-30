Hi

I have been going round in circles and already done a search for online help (The Windows Forums are f#*kin useless) but the only answers seem to go round in circles and involve removing accounts and re-adding which does nothing to fix the problem!

So the problem is I have got an old laptop (HP Elite Book with Win 10 Pro 64 Bit) that I want kids to be able to use. I have set up Microsoft Family and added an account. It sends an email to my daughter and she has accepted and Joined the family. I can see her account in the User settimgs on the laptop and also in the MS Family online. This is what it looks like:

When I go to connect a device this is the instruction:

Yes my account is set as organiser but there is no "Allow" option given. Only a "Can Sign In". I have signed her in to the device but it still doesn't appear. She is set up as a "member" and has a standard user account. Have also tried setting her up with a local account instead - still no difference.

Has anyone here got a suggestion? Windows updates all up to date etc.

Thanks heaps!!