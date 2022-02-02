I have a situation that I'm not having much luck finding a solution.

We have a Remote Desktop Server (Windows 2019) that users access from home often generally from there own personal computers. For security it is access via a VPN with MFA authentication, and the only traffic allowed for those users is RDP to that server. All other network access is blocked. To prevent the possibility of virus infection from these BYOD devices all redirection is disabled in the RDP sessions (e.g drives, clipboard, ports, printers, etc).

The issue is that we also have users with company issued domain joined devices. They also connect via VPN with MFA, but have more network access and don't require full Remote desktop Access to this server, but do use a Remote App hosted on the server. We'd like these users to be able to copy and paste to and from the Remote App, but they are unable to because of the above policy disabling it for the full RDP users.

Is there a way to redirect the clipboard for a Remote App , but have it disabled for full Remote Desktop sessions to the same server?

