G'Day Geeks

Witnessed a recent issue where MS Outlook search no longer works following Win 11 upgrade. Do we just wait for the rebuild to happen as per para 2 in this article? Or is there more to this....?

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/outlook-search-does-not-return-results-after-upgrade-to-windows-11-cc54dfee-ee78-4123-a9af-7986748052ef

No doubt someone on here has had this issue, any suggestions welcome...

thanks

frank