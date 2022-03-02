Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Office 365 missing UNIQUE() function
MadEngineer

#294056 2-Mar-2022 15:10
If I use excel through office.com I can use the UNIQUE function but it's not available on my PC under the same subscription.

Any ideas?

Was really looking forward to being able to use that :/




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Deamo
  #2877814 2-Mar-2022 15:17
What build are you on?

 

It's available for me on version 2201, build 14827.20192

insane
  #2877825 2-Mar-2022 15:41
Looks like it was only released in 2019 according to this: 

 

UNIQUE Function Not Available? - Microsoft Community

 

 

 

Although it's present in my much older build that I have so go figure... 

MadEngineer

  #2877834 2-Mar-2022 16:02
I'm on last months build. Is current.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



ANglEAUT
  #2878496 3-Mar-2022 19:53
Besides the build number, maybe also check on what update channel you are on?




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

Create new topic





