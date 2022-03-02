MadEngineer

If I use excel through office.com I can use the UNIQUE function but it's not available on my PC under the same subscription.
Any ideas?
Was really looking forward to being able to use that :/
What build are you on?
It's available for me on version 2201, build 14827.20192
Looks like it was only released in 2019 according to this:
UNIQUE Function Not Available? - Microsoft Community
Although it's present in my much older build that I have so go figure...
Besides the build number, maybe also check on what update channel you are on?
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.