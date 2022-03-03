kapitikarl

Hi All,

Apologies if this is the wrong forum, I did look and it seemed 'dropbox' related questions landed on this forum.

I am moving away from dropbox because i am not happy with them - I dont want to go into the reasons and want to focus on the question I will ask.

However, there is some security hardware in our house that relies on dropbox and will not use any other cloud storage platform - I like to access the files, this hardware uploads on a daily basis. The problem is I really want to remove all existence of dropbox off my computer and reviewing these files via web access will be laborious and time consuming.

I was wondering if anyone knows if it is possible to set up something within dropbox or the next cloud storage platform to pull or push those files across and then download to my PC. I know this may seem a bit odd, but I am very keen not to have dropbox but I want the files on my pc - and again (from experience of previous questions I have asked), I really don't want to go into the reasons why.

Any help or advice would be much appreciated.

Kind regards,

K.