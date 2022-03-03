Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Auto-copy between cloud storage platforms?
kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


#294071 3-Mar-2022 14:53
Hi All,

 

Apologies if this is the wrong forum, I did look and it seemed 'dropbox' related questions landed on this forum.

 

I am moving away from dropbox because i am not happy with them - I dont want to go into the reasons and want to focus on the question I will ask.

 

However, there is some security hardware in our house that relies on dropbox and will not use any other cloud storage platform - I like to access the files, this hardware uploads on a daily basis. The problem is I really want to remove all existence of dropbox off my computer and reviewing these files via web access will be laborious and time consuming.

 

I was wondering if anyone knows if it is possible to set up something within dropbox or the next cloud storage platform to pull or push those files across and then download to my PC. I know this may seem a bit odd, but I am very keen not to have dropbox but I want the files on my pc - and again (from experience of previous questions I have asked), I really don't want to go into the reasons why.

 

Any help or advice would be much appreciated. 

 

Kind regards,

 

K.

tchart
2115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2878357 3-Mar-2022 15:18
GoodSync can do this.

 

If you after a method that doesnt require you to run something on your laptop then I'd look at a NAS like Synology. It has various plugions that can sync with Dropbox etc

mdf

mdf
3046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2878358 3-Mar-2022 15:19
Rclone should be able to do this for you. https://rclone.org/

davidcole
5492 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2878363 3-Mar-2022 15:23
External Storage backend for Dropbox - Apps - App Store - Nextcloud

 

Did you have a look on nextcloud?  Since you did mention it.

 

 

 

 




kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878406 3-Mar-2022 16:54
davidcole:

 

External Storage backend for Dropbox - Apps - App Store - Nextcloud

 

Did you have a look on nextcloud?  Since you did mention it.

 

 

Unless I have misread it, they only offer a trial or enterprise options (starting at minimum of 100 employees). If that is correct, it is too expensive.

kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878408 3-Mar-2022 16:56
mdf: Rclone should be able to do this for you. https://rclone.org/

 

Sync (my current favoured dropbox alternative) is not a supported provider for rclone.

djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2878409 3-Mar-2022 16:57
Another + for Rclone

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73792 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878414 3-Mar-2022 17:10
GoodSync (aff link) is great. Or if you have a Synology NAS use the CloudSync app. 




kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878481 3-Mar-2022 19:09
freitasm:

 

GoodSync (aff link) is great. Or if you have a Synology NAS use the CloudSync app. 

 

 

 

 

Only offers one license per server and they are $499 per year. That is almost as expensive as DP for three licenses.

kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878483 3-Mar-2022 19:11
freitasm:

 

GoodSync (aff link) is great. Or if you have a Synology NAS use the CloudSync app. 

 

 

 

 

I will also have a look at a NAS (Synology) but keen to keep my DMS off site just in case.

kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878484 3-Mar-2022 19:12
djtOtago:

 

Another + for Rclone

 

 

Have I read this correct? Are you implying there is something wrong with sync - can you let me know what it is, so I can potentially avoid? Keen to get your advice.

 

Cheers.

kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878485 3-Mar-2022 19:13
tchart:

 

GoodSync can do this.

 

If you after a method that doesnt require you to run something on your laptop then I'd look at a NAS like Synology. It has various plugions that can sync with Dropbox etc

 

 

Cheers mate - looking at NAs solutions but hesitant about having everything on site.

kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878486 3-Mar-2022 19:14
Just a big thank you to the suggestions so far.

ANglEAUT
1674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2878503 3-Mar-2022 20:12
kapitikarl: ... However, there is some security hardware in our house that relies on dropbox and will not use any other cloud storage platform ...

 

kapitikarl: Cheers mate - looking at NAs solutions but hesitant about having everything on site.

 

Think about it this way

 

  • Security hardware uploads to DropBox
  • NAS downloads from DropBox to local share

     

    • You access NAS locally at home, i.e. nice & fast & local
  • NAS uploads to other cloud provider for off site storage & backup

Other options to consider

 

     

  1. Does your security hardware allow saving the data to a local file share?
  2. Can it expose the data on the security hardware as a local share that the NAS or your can access?
  3. Does the security hardware allow SSH & SCP? Copy the files locally to your PC & then use preferred sync method to the cloud?

 

 




kapitikarl

151 posts

Master Geek


  #2878513 3-Mar-2022 21:10
ANglEAUT:

 

Think about it this way

 

  • Security hardware uploads to DropBox
  • NAS downloads from DropBox to local share

     

    • You access NAS locally at home, i.e. nice & fast & local
  • NAS uploads to other cloud provider for off site storage & backup

Other options to consider

 

     

  1. Does your security hardware allow saving the data to a local file share?
  2. Can it expose the data on the security hardware as a local share that the NAS or your can access?
  3. Does the security hardware allow SSH & SCP? Copy the files locally to your PC & then use preferred sync method to the cloud?

 

 

 

 

Ooo now you got me thinking [rubbing his chin and getting all thoughtful] lol

JaseNZ
2563 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878538 3-Mar-2022 22:29
Duplicati is pretty good if you want to take a gander.

 

https://www.duplicati.com/




