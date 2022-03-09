Hi all

Iv tried googling, and posting in other groups for help, but no one seems to have the answer

Last time I had a very odd problem, you guys where the ones who helped, so back again with another odd one



I have a DPM server at work

its been working fine for at least the past year if not longer since we upgraded it

However the other week we got disk space errors

We deleted a bunch of "nice to have" backups to try clean up space, but while it freed up some at the time of deleting, the next day we had 0 space again



doing a deep dive we found one of our sql servers was using 8TB of backup space (way more then it should ahve been)

So I reduced the retention rate on it from 4 weeks to 2, left it overnight, but still 0 space free, and the disk usage had only freed up a few GB on that protection group



So hard reset, I deleted all the protection groups (after making a full backup to tape) and went to rebuild them

but the DPM server was reporting 1/2 our disk being used

I could see it was going down so just assuming it was doing a cleanup, but again next day it hadn't saved much space



Iv tried running the prune powershell script, which works just doesnt seem to be doing anything



My next step would be to just nuke the drive the data is stored on and load a clean disk in, but i dont know how badly that would break DPM



Does anyone have any ideas why the disk usage is way off and not cleaning its self up?



Thanks in advance