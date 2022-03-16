Can anyone recommend (As in: actually knows that it will work with Win11!)
I'm looking for a USB-A to HDMI Adapter. There are plenty out there, but yet to find one which specifies it will work with Win11!
I actually found one on Amazon for about NZ$120 including shipping and GST!
(Yes I have ordered one)
Dual independent output too, and genuine (According to the reviews) plug and play Win11 support for the drivers!
I think they're basically all just DisplayLink chipsets, so compatibility should be more-or-less the same regardless of vendor. Only thing is which firmware version it's running might determine whether plug-and-play is happy.
I can confirm that the Plugable device works with Win11 😀 Shows up as "Plugable Graphics" under Display Adapters in Device Manager.
No drivers need to be installed.