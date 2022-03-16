Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsUSB-A to HDMI Adapter that works with Win11
msukiwi

#295256 16-Mar-2022 17:28
Can anyone recommend (As in: actually knows that it will work with Win11!)

 

I'm looking for a USB-A to HDMI Adapter. There are plenty out there, but yet to find one which specifies it will work with Win11!

msukiwi

  #2888839 19-Mar-2022 21:04
I actually found one on Amazon for about NZ$120 including shipping and GST!

 

(Yes I have ordered one)

 

Dual independent output too, and genuine (According to the reviews) plug and play Win11 support for the drivers!

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2888841 19-Mar-2022 21:22
I think they're basically all just DisplayLink chipsets, so compatibility should be more-or-less the same regardless of vendor. Only thing is which firmware version it's running might determine whether plug-and-play is happy.

msukiwi

  #2893000 28-Mar-2022 08:43
I can confirm that the Plugable device works with Win11 😀 Shows up as "Plugable Graphics" under Display Adapters in Device Manager.

 

No drivers need to be installed.

