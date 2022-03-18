Hi Folks,

I have a lab environment on a PC that was running Windows 10 Pro and Hyper-V. I have several Hyper-V VM's (around 5) that need to be running at the same time and this worked nicely on Windows 10 - ie VM's were performant.

I upgraded the host PC upgraded to Windows 11 a few weeks back and all of a sudden the VM's are very "laggy".

The host OS is fine memory/CPU wise but since the upgrade the disk activity (on the host) is often pegged at 100% even though the VM's are idle. The disk is SSD and wasnt an bottleneck on Windows 10. Even with 1 VM running (idle) the disk R/W often jumps up to 100% but the transfer rate is in the kbs.

Anybody seen anything like this on Windows 11?

I saw a few posts on Reddit of people experiencing the same with VMware but the fix was to disable HYper-V which obviously isnt a fix for me.

Also tried to install KB5007262 which apparently fixes some know SSD issue but the patch said it wasnt applicable to my system :(

Any thoughts?

Thanks