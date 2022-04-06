Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsSQL Server - automatic service start
StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295552 6-Apr-2022 09:19
Send private message

Hi there

 

I have SQL Server Express installed on Windows 11, to run Galaxy (https://www.uts.com/Products/Galaxy).

 

All seems good in Services - it is set to automatic as startup type. Whenever I shut down and start up my laptop the next day, the service will start/run automatically.

 

However, I notice *sometimes* when I restart my laptop (eg an update), the service won't automatically start up and I need to do this manually. This is after giving my laptop an hour to load everything it needs to, before I encounter an error when opening Galaxy.

 

Anyone with ideas on how to make SQLSERVER start/run automatically everytime I restart?

 

Many thanks

 

Stevie

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897459 6-Apr-2022 09:23
Send private message

Its probably starting, or trying to start, but failing for some reason. You can check its logs in Event Viewer or the Errorlog file (there are some numbered ones as it cycles them with each restart....and more often if you configure that) for why.

 

It may be its attempting to start before you network stack is up and that is failing it. You can set it to Automatic (Delayed Start) if you like. That might help it.

SepticSceptic
1974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897852 6-Apr-2022 22:32
Send private message

Maybe a dependency?
Ie. Something else needs to successfully start before sql starts.

Dependencies should be in the properties section of the sql service.





My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

bagheera
433 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897907 7-Apr-2022 08:29
Send private message

when you shutdown, you not shutting down in windows 10 / 11 in default setting, you are doing a mini hibernating and not clearing the memory - you need to turn off fast start to shutdown a pc. A restart unloads everything from memory and needs to be reloaded,  and whatever it needed most likely not load, or it takes too long to start with everything else loading, as people say, set to automatic delay start and it should fix this.



StevieT

614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2898703 8-Apr-2022 17:34
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestions. I have modified the service to 'Automatic (Delayed Start)' and I'll see how I get along.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 