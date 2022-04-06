Hi there

I have SQL Server Express installed on Windows 11, to run Galaxy (https://www.uts.com/Products/Galaxy).

All seems good in Services - it is set to automatic as startup type. Whenever I shut down and start up my laptop the next day, the service will start/run automatically.

However, I notice *sometimes* when I restart my laptop (eg an update), the service won't automatically start up and I need to do this manually. This is after giving my laptop an hour to load everything it needs to, before I encounter an error when opening Galaxy.

Anyone with ideas on how to make SQLSERVER start/run automatically everytime I restart?

Many thanks

Stevie