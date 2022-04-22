Hi all
As usual I have posted in multiple places, but seeing as you guys managed to help solve a interesting bug I had with exchange a while ago, im back again hoping someone can help
At work we use HP Thin Clients, and a RDS cluster with RD Gateway
Previously we had two profiles for our thin clients, one set to connect to the cluster directly (for internal machines) and one set to use the gateway (for external machines)
It wasn't an issue as we didnt have many machines moving between office and home, and when we did, we just pushed the changed profile to it
As a security step, we have a policy on our gateway which only allows certain users to connect remotely
However because of all the lockdowns over the past 2 years, we changed to all our machines having the gateway enabled, and just using a local DNS to point the domain to the gateway internally
(so doesnt matter if your external or internal, you use the domain name to connect)
We set everyone to have remote access, just to make it a little easier on us, rather than having to enable and disable people as they worked from home, either lockdown, or isoloations
We had a incident the other day where a user didnt have remote access enabled (as they were a new starter and didnt have any work from home equipment yet)
but they were unable to log in
I had a look and because we were still using the gateway, they were hitting our policy for remote access
The fix was either to change their machine to not use the gateway, or to enable them for remote access
we fixed it, but now want to try solve the problem so we can go back to enabling and disabling remote access based on the gateway settings
The quick fix would be to either have "bypass gateway for local connections" which windows based RDP clients have, but I cant find this on our thin client settings
(I have asked HP but no reply as of yet)
The other fix is to have IP filtering on our policies, so our internal IP range doesnt hit the policy, but that doesnt seem to be a option in the gateway settings
Does anyone know of a way we can have local machines bypass the gateway policies, without having to go back to having two thin client profiles?
Thanks in advance :)