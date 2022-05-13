Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsEmail client for TLS 1.2+
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295995 13-May-2022 09:15
Send private message quote this post

I use Windows Live Mail as a client for popmail. This meets my needs well and I am not overly concerned about security as my mail usage is pretty low key. However, my popmail servers are now all removing support for older TLS versions and Live Mail won't work much longer.

 

Can anyone recommend an email client, preferably free, that works with TLS 1.2 or higher? Or maybe a hack that would enable Live Mail to work with it? I don't need anything fancy, just something that can handle small amounts of mail from a couple servers. I am old and cranky and I just want something that works the same way it always has!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74169 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913255 13-May-2022 09:20
Send private message quote this post

What OS are you using? Windows 10 has the native Mail app.

 

My worry is that you should backup your emails if not using a cloud service - heck, even if using a cloud service, I have Office and Google Workspaces backups on my Synology NAS.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913260 13-May-2022 09:25
Send private message quote this post

I am using Win 10. Don't know anything about its mail app but will look into that. Thanks for the tip. Why do I need email backup? I just keep them on my computer. Like I said, ideally I would like something that works in the way I am used to. No app, no cloud, just a regular old-fashioned popmail client.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74169 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913262 13-May-2022 09:29
Send private message quote this post

What email service do you use?

 

A backup would be useful if you are using a POP/SMTP service and emails are deleted from the server once downloaded. In this case if you have the emails on your computer only, there's a risk they could be lost if the computer crashes or there's a problem with the storage.

 

Cloud-based services (like Outlook, Office, Google Workspace and others) keep the originals on their servers but there's still a risk. That's why I have a backup on my NAS anyway.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913266 13-May-2022 09:38
Send private message quote this post

My main email service is GMX. I also have Gmail as a backup and Orcon from a previous subscription that I still use for specific purposes. My email usage is mostly notifications from Geekzone and personal communications. Nothing related to any kind of financial or business activity. If all my mails suddenly disappeared, it would be an inconvenience but not a major tragedy. My life really is very simple in my old age and I would really like to keep it that way. I understand the need for security and backups, but those just don't apply to me in my current life phase and I really wish these providers wouldn't all assume they do.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74169 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913276 13-May-2022 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

If all my mails suddenly disappeared, it would be an inconvenience but not a major tragedy.

 

 

That answers the question. In this case, try the built-in Windows 10 Mail app.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913301 13-May-2022 10:42
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

That answers the question. In this case, try the built-in Windows 10 Mail app.

 

 

Will do. Thanks again for the help. I just want to get this working in the simplest way possible. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

timmmay
18582 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2913303 13-May-2022 10:56
Send private message quote this post

Thunderbird Email is what I use. Though I mostly use the web interface. I use the free MailStore Home for archiving and backing up email.



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913376 13-May-2022 11:52
Send private message quote this post

I tried Thunderbird in the past but found it overkill for my use case. I will certainly try again, though. I just want something that works like what I am already used to. I don't need high security, added features, whiz bang apps cloud storage or anything like that. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

farcus
1271 posts

Uber Geek


  #2913495 13-May-2022 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

My main email service is GMX. I also have Gmail as a backup and Orcon from a previous subscription that I still use for specific purposes. My email usage is mostly notifications from Geekzone and personal communications. Nothing related to any kind of financial or business activity. If all my mails suddenly disappeared, it would be an inconvenience but not a major tragedy. My life really is very simple in my old age and I would really like to keep it that way. I understand the need for security and backups, but those just don't apply to me in my current life phase and I really wish these providers wouldn't all assume they do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

all those services use imap

 

Why not switch to that?

bagheera
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2913502 13-May-2022 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

... I also have Gmail as a backup ....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just so you know, google is turning off less secure sign in at the end of the month, so most of the client that has been posted will stop working for Gmail - the client needs OAuth for it to work

 

 

 

https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255?hl=en

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2913534 13-May-2022 13:48
Send private message quote this post

bagheera:

 

Just so you know, google is turning off less secure sign in at the end of the month, so most of the client that has been posted will stop working for Gmail - the client needs OAuth for it to work

 

 

That's not quite correct. They will continue to work if you use the App Passwords feature.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913535 13-May-2022 13:49
Send private message quote this post

farcus:

 

all those services use imap

 

Why not switch to that?

 

 

Would imap work for this? I don't know much about it but I think the security upgrade applies to any client software.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913537 13-May-2022 13:51
Send private message quote this post

bagheera:

 

Just so you know, google is turning off less secure sign in at the end of the month, so most of the client that has been posted will stop working for Gmail - the client needs OAuth for it to work

 

 

Thanks I have received the Gmail notification. Not too worried about that one but I poll GMX all the time for new mail. I need a client that works with that.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rickles
2445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2913562 13-May-2022 15:06
Send private message quote this post

@Rikkitic ...  eM Client 9 - The next version of eM Client is here! | eM Client

 

 

 

 

OldGeek
645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913905 14-May-2022 11:34
Send private message quote this post

@rikkitic would you consider using a browser-based email 'client'?  This would require a one-off effort to learn, but the payback is that the user interface remains near constant regardless of future technology changes.




-- 

OldGeek.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 