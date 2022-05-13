I use Windows Live Mail as a client for popmail. This meets my needs well and I am not overly concerned about security as my mail usage is pretty low key. However, my popmail servers are now all removing support for older TLS versions and Live Mail won't work much longer.

Can anyone recommend an email client, preferably free, that works with TLS 1.2 or higher? Or maybe a hack that would enable Live Mail to work with it? I don't need anything fancy, just something that can handle small amounts of mail from a couple servers. I am old and cranky and I just want something that works the same way it always has!