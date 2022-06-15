Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsInternet Explorer has finally died! - June 15
Delorean

371 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#296408 15-Jun-2022 09:58
Send private message quote this post

It is an end of an era today. hard to believe it survived for 30 years

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/thebit-nz/300613548/the-end-of-an-era-rip-internet-explorer

 

I wonder how may users that visit GZ still use IE?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
rscole86
4522 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2927722 15-Jun-2022 10:11
Send private message quote this post

I still use it, not for day to day, but for IP cameras that I cannot configure without it.

trig42
5333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2927774 15-Jun-2022 10:24
Send private message quote this post

I still use it for legacy things that won't work without it (I think. from memory, Nortel phone system music managers is one)

Behodar
8241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2927780 15-Jun-2022 10:41
Send private message quote this post

I actually used it last week to look at something inside a dynamically-generated dropdown menu using the developer tools. Edge, Firefox and Safari all closed the menu as soon as I clicked the "inspect" button, and only IE actually let me inspect the contents!



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73854 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2927783 15-Jun-2022 10:47
Send private message quote this post

I haven't read the Stuff article but IE11 will be alive in some versions of Windows - including servers and enterprise versions - for at least a few more years.

 

Internet Explorer 11 desktop app retirement FAQ - Microsoft Tech Community

 

 

Which platforms will be affected when the IE11 desktop application is retired and goes out of support on June 15, 2022? (Updated: June 13, 2022)

 

In scope at the time of this announcement (will be retired):

 

  • Internet Explorer 11 desktop application delivered via the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC):

     

    • Windows 10 client SKUs
    • Windows 10 IoT

Out of scope at the time of this announcement (unaffected):

 

  • Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge
  • Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC and COM automation
  • Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on:

     

    • Windows 8.1
    • Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU)
    • Windows Server SAC (all versions)
    • Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions)
    • Windows Server LTSC (all versions)
    • Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)
    • Windows 10 China Government Edition

What about Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server? (Updated: November 19, 2021)

 

In-market Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server are out of scope (unaffected) for this change. Windows Server 2022 and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 are also out of scope.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 