It is an end of an era today. hard to believe it survived for 30 years
https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/thebit-nz/300613548/the-end-of-an-era-rip-internet-explorer
I wonder how may users that visit GZ still use IE?
I still use it for legacy things that won't work without it (I think. from memory, Nortel phone system music managers is one)
I actually used it last week to look at something inside a dynamically-generated dropdown menu using the developer tools. Edge, Firefox and Safari all closed the menu as soon as I clicked the "inspect" button, and only IE actually let me inspect the contents!
I haven't read the Stuff article but IE11 will be alive in some versions of Windows - including servers and enterprise versions - for at least a few more years.
Internet Explorer 11 desktop app retirement FAQ - Microsoft Tech Community
Which platforms will be affected when the IE11 desktop application is retired and goes out of support on June 15, 2022? (Updated: June 13, 2022)
In scope at the time of this announcement (will be retired):
- Internet Explorer 11 desktop application delivered via the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC):
- Windows 10 client SKUs
- Windows 10 IoT
Out of scope at the time of this announcement (unaffected):
- Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge
- Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC and COM automation
- Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on:
- Windows 8.1
- Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU)
- Windows Server SAC (all versions)
- Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions)
- Windows Server LTSC (all versions)
- Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)
- Windows 10 China Government Edition
What about Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server? (Updated: November 19, 2021)
In-market Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server are out of scope (unaffected) for this change. Windows Server 2022 and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 are also out of scope.
