I haven't read the Stuff article but IE11 will be alive in some versions of Windows - including servers and enterprise versions - for at least a few more years.

Internet Explorer 11 desktop app retirement FAQ - Microsoft Tech Community

Which platforms will be affected when the IE11 desktop application is retired and goes out of support on June 15, 2022? (Updated: June 13, 2022)

In scope at the time of this announcement (will be retired):

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application delivered via the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC): Windows 10 client SKUs Windows 10 IoT



Out of scope at the time of this announcement (unaffected):

Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC and COM automation

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on: Windows 8.1 Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) Windows Server SAC (all versions) Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions) Windows Server LTSC (all versions) Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions) Windows 10 China Government Edition



What about Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server? (Updated: November 19, 2021)

In-market Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server are out of scope (unaffected) for this change. Windows Server 2022 and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 are also out of scope.