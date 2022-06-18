I have long been using a 12 character complex password for my Windows 10/11 Pro Bitlocker drive encryption.

Today I went to encrypt a USB SSD drive and found that my regular password did not meet the minimum length requirements.

Had a look with group policy editor and found the minimum password was set to 15... reduced it to 10.

My password now allows drive encryption.

Is this all part of Windows updates and tougher computer security.

According to security.org my 12 character password would take a computer 34,000 years to crack... I am happy with that 😀