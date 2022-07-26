waikariboy

Just wondering how are people deploying the Maori Keyboard in your company. I am currently pushing out PS RegKeys. I have tried to default the MRI Keyboard as default but it drops down to ENG US keyboard, i think cause of Windows Dispay Language Englist (United States) setting in Language.
My PS Script
#mi-NZ Keyboard
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Preload" | New-ItemProperty -Name "1" -Value "d0011409" -PropertyType String -Force
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Substitutes" | New-ItemProperty -Name "00001409" -Value "00000409" -PropertyType String -Force
#en-NZ Keyboard
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Preload" | New-ItemProperty -Name "2" -Value "00001409" -PropertyType String -Force
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Substitutes" | New-ItemProperty -Name "d0011409" -Value "00000481" -PropertyType String -Force