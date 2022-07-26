waikariboy

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298904 26-Jul-2022 15:08
Just wondering how are people deploying the Maori Keyboard in your company. I am currently pushing out PS RegKeys. I have tried to default the MRI Keyboard as default but it drops down to ENG US keyboard, i think cause of Windows Dispay Language Englist (United States) setting in Language. 

 

My PS Script

 

#mi-NZ Keyboard
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Preload" | New-ItemProperty -Name "1" -Value "d0011409" -PropertyType String -Force
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Substitutes" | New-ItemProperty -Name "00001409" -Value "00000409" -PropertyType String -Force

 

#en-NZ Keyboard
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Preload" | New-ItemProperty -Name "2" -Value "00001409" -PropertyType String -Force
Get-Item -Path "HKCU:\Keyboard Layout\Substitutes" | New-ItemProperty -Name "d0011409" -Value "00000481" -PropertyType String -Force

 

 




  #2946566 26-Jul-2022 15:44
MS could look to Android for a lesson on how to make it easier for your users to switch between alphabets and associated auto-corrects etc.

 

It's way too hard to simply add a macron on Word.




