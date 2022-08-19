Does anyone know why Microsoft has decided to reduced the number of options for the change-case function in Publisher 2016?

I use this a lot to change from all lower-case to first letter capitalised and sometimes back again. But now it doesn't do that meaning having to delete and retype the first letter, bad enough for one word but a nuisance for a string of three or more. Ms Word still has this function in full.

Secondary to that can anyone tell me how to set up a hotkey in Publisher that will do that operation? I've had a look but can't find how to do it.