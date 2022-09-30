quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows ZX Spectrum + emulator for Windows 10
#300736 30-Sep-2022 19:24
Evening,

 

Not sure if this is the right forum but I'll try here anyway.

 

I used to use a ZX Spectrum + at primary school back in the mid-late 80s (showing my age here). I used to use an amazing emulator for the Spectrum which was completely free. Alas this was many years ago and I have no idea what it was called. I do remember when you loaded it, you could select which machine you wanted to use (Spectrum, Spectrum +, 48K, +2, etc) and then it would load the Sinclair Research copyright screen.

 

Does this ring a bell with anyone, or can someone suggest a good (free) Spectrum + emulator that works on Windows 10, 64-bit?

 

Thanks in advance 😃

 

Edit: this look familiar, anyone else tried it? https://fms.komkon.org/Speccy/

 

 

  #2975661 30-Sep-2022 20:20
My first ever computer happy days of taping games off the radio. Have you checked out http://www.zxspectrum4.net/index.php . This mentions an emulator 

