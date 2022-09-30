quickymart

Evening,

Not sure if this is the right forum but I'll try here anyway.

I used to use a ZX Spectrum + at primary school back in the mid-late 80s (showing my age here). I used to use an amazing emulator for the Spectrum which was completely free. Alas this was many years ago and I have no idea what it was called. I do remember when you loaded it, you could select which machine you wanted to use (Spectrum, Spectrum +, 48K, +2, etc) and then it would load the Sinclair Research copyright screen.

Does this ring a bell with anyone, or can someone suggest a good (free) Spectrum + emulator that works on Windows 10, 64-bit?

Thanks in advance 😃

Edit: this look familiar, anyone else tried it? https://fms.komkon.org/Speccy/