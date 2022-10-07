Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reccomendations on a new laptop
#300835 7-Oct-2022 21:45
Hi everyone.

 

Following on from a previous thread of mine where my laptop has essentially died (After 5.5 years), I'd like to buy a new one with a budget of $1500 maximum. Looking around, there's quite a few, not entirely sure on what I'm looking at. Ideally would like to go to NL as I have a $100 Gift Card for there, but not the end of the world if I don't. I do like the look of the Microsoft Range, however it might be just slightly under what I'm after.

 

My style is light browsing (Potentially a maximum of 15 tabs open at a time on Chrome), generic Youtube/Disney+, Discord etc etc. Would stay at home also, don't need to take it with me. So my use is fairly light, however I certainly don't want something that's going to lag at all, especially when I have multiple tabs open. HDMI slot and at least 1920x1080 screen is a must. I currently have 256GB storage, but am prepared to drop.

 

I don't game very much, if I do it's OSRS (Old School Runescape), and AOE2:DE (Age of Empires 2:Defentive Edition), on Steam. I'd say the most intense thing I do would be playing AOE2, so if it can handle that I'm sure everything else will be fine.

 

Below is my current (Broken) laptop, so any improvement on that would be cool. Thanks heaps!

 

Asus UX310UA

 


Intel® Core™ i5 6200U Processor, 8 GB DDR4 2133MHz, 13.3" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 72% NTSC,  Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/asus-zenbook-ux310ua-gl079t-13-3-laptop-intel-i5-6200u-8gb/26149350

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2978844 7-Oct-2022 21:47
HP Probook are robust and reasonably priced, that's what I got my wife. The Elitebook are even more robust but way over your budget, I have one for work, works well. HP fans are a lot louder than surface fans. Lenovo and Dell are my #2 picks.

 

I also like Lenovo and Dell.

  #2978862 7-Oct-2022 23:13
The lenovo thinkpads G2 with the ryzen apu are my go to at the moment. Intel onboard graphics just are not up to the mark anymore.

  #2978863 7-Oct-2022 23:15
There is actually some really sweet deal s going on at Dell for a Dell Inspiron 16 5620 - here's one for $1300 with 512gb ssd, 12th gen intel and 16gb ram, Intel Xe Graphics

 

That is such a steal at the moment that I'm now considering upgrading from my 2015 xps 15 9550.

 

 



  #2978870 8-Oct-2022 00:00
shrub:

 

The lenovo thinkpads G2 with the ryzen apu are my go to at the moment. Intel onboard graphics just are not up to the mark anymore.

 

 

 

 

So this one would be no good? Says Intel Iris Plus Graphics

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/15-6-asus-x515-i5-8gb-512gb-laptop/35658152

  #2978872 8-Oct-2022 00:12
Finch:

 

shrub:

 

The lenovo thinkpads G2 with the ryzen apu are my go to at the moment. Intel onboard graphics just are not up to the mark anymore.

 

 

 

 

So this one would be no good? Says Intel Iris Plus Graphics

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/15-6-asus-x515-i5-8gb-512gb-laptop/35658152

 

 

For AOE the Intel Iris will be completely fine.

 

Any heavy 3D games it will struggle in comparison to the AMD Ryzen 6800 integrated graphics.

 

 

