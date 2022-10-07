Hi everyone.

Following on from a previous thread of mine where my laptop has essentially died (After 5.5 years), I'd like to buy a new one with a budget of $1500 maximum. Looking around, there's quite a few, not entirely sure on what I'm looking at. Ideally would like to go to NL as I have a $100 Gift Card for there, but not the end of the world if I don't. I do like the look of the Microsoft Range, however it might be just slightly under what I'm after.

My style is light browsing (Potentially a maximum of 15 tabs open at a time on Chrome), generic Youtube/Disney+, Discord etc etc. Would stay at home also, don't need to take it with me. So my use is fairly light, however I certainly don't want something that's going to lag at all, especially when I have multiple tabs open. HDMI slot and at least 1920x1080 screen is a must. I currently have 256GB storage, but am prepared to drop.

I don't game very much, if I do it's OSRS (Old School Runescape), and AOE2:DE (Age of Empires 2:Defentive Edition), on Steam. I'd say the most intense thing I do would be playing AOE2, so if it can handle that I'm sure everything else will be fine.

Below is my current (Broken) laptop, so any improvement on that would be cool. Thanks heaps!

Asus UX310UA



Intel® Core™ i5 6200U Processor, 8 GB DDR4 2133MHz, 13.3" (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 72% NTSC, Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/asus-zenbook-ux310ua-gl079t-13-3-laptop-intel-i5-6200u-8gb/26149350