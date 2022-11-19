I bought this directly from the Microsoft website for €699.

I have a long history with Microsoft Windows and ARM stretching back to Pocket PC 2002 HP iPAQ on STRONGARM, Windows Phone 7,8,&10 on Nokia, Windows 8 on the original Windows RT, Windows 10 IoT on a RPI2 and even Windows 11 on a RPI4.

The Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 9 5G are a bit too expensive, but this little device has all the important stuff for a third of the price.

Executive summary - it's a Surface Pro 9 5G without the Surface or the 5G. But does have 32Gb RAM and 512Gb SSD.

Notes on Windows Dev Kit 2023

In comparison with my 8Gb RAM 256Gb SSD Mac Mini you get more RAM, storage and is cheaper, however the Apple Silicon is faster than the SQ3, and the Mac Mini can run Docker.

It feels like a very capable machine and you can easily forget you are using an ARM64 machine.

I deliberately do not have Rosetta installed on my Mac Mini so it does not run any Intel code, however Microsoft Windows just takes the Intel code in its stride and hardly mentions that it is running.

You have to take care about the video. I use a Microsoft Surface Mini DisplayPort HDMI Adapter and that works great. If you use USB-C for the video you won't be able to access to BIOS and the video will only appear once the OS has loaded the drivers.

I have installed the ARM64 OpenJDK from Microsoft, and I think there is a confusion about what is supposed to go into "C:\Program Files (Arm)". From what I have read it is supposed to be ARM32 code, and ARM64 goes into "C:\Program Files", but Microsoft's OpenJDK does not follow this convention.