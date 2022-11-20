First click. Select 'No'.
Second click, my LibreOffice Calc document opens.
Cannot find a reason for it to do this (looked on-line)
FYI: The shortcut is to a document on a Synology NAS (mapped to a drive)
First click. Select 'No'.
Second click, my LibreOffice Calc document opens.
Cannot find a reason for it to do this (looked on-line)
FYI: The shortcut is to a document on a Synology NAS (mapped to a drive)
PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier