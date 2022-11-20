Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win 10 - Click Desktop Shortcut - it wants to delete. Next click it opens
alisam

630 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302397 20-Nov-2022 12:12
First click. Select 'No'.

 

 

Second click, my LibreOffice Calc document opens.

 

Cannot find a reason for it to do this (looked on-line)

 

FYI: The shortcut is to a document on a Synology NAS (mapped to a drive)




Oblivian
6757 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2998787 20-Nov-2022 14:16
That would suggest your SMB share is not immediately established or prior to being required (likely at boot you get 'not all network drives could connect' or similar message)

But on demand. And the 2nd time, it's acknowledged the network source now exists after the map has been sent creds.

