Anyone had any success setting up the Windows 11 default basic Mail program to work with Xtra, as imap?

Assisting my sister with her Laptop I can get imap to work using Outlook (2010) on the same Laptop so I know the account settings etc are all good. I've set the various servers and ports correctly but it just refuses to sync.

While Outlook is ok, it's really overkill for her needs and I'm trying to keep it simple as possible. Using imap to work best with her mobile phone.

But, I also had the same issue on my own Desktop PC, I normally use Thunderbird but tried setting up Mail to help with the troubleshooting, doesn't work on that either. Gotta be something in the Xtra settings?

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/get-more/xtra/xtra-mail-setup/

TIA

Cookee