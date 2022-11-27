I have this hyperexpensive Dell XPS 15 on Windows 11 (stock) that after a while it won't give me facebook and youtube. GZ and most other sites are 100% fine.
I have to restart the thing to get Facebook and Youtube
Any ideas why it does that?
