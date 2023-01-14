Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows emulator for BBC Acorn/Archimedes
Rikkitic

#303071 14-Jan-2023 16:46
Does such a thing exist? I want to view some BBC floppy disks from the 1980s. I still have a Win 7 machine with a working floppy drive but I need some kind of OS emulator to make sense of them.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

RunningMan
  #3021339 14-Jan-2023 16:57
You'd be looking for a BBC emulator then, not a Windows emulator. Try searching the other way around.

Rikkitic

  #3021342 14-Jan-2023 17:03
RunningMan:

 

You'd be looking for a BBC emulator then, not a Windows emulator. Try searching the other way around.

 

 

Yeah, I get that but there is no BBC forum here and I do need it to run on Windows. Trying here first then will search further.

 

Edit: I am probably not being clear enough about what I need. At this stage I am not looking to run BBC software on Windows, but to be able to read BBC floppy disks on Windows. I need to view the disks and see what is on them, and then maybe copy it to another medium.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

RunningMan
  #3021346 14-Jan-2023 17:11
Yep, got that. You need to emulate BBC, not Windows, so it's a BBC emulator you are looking for, not Windows.

 

Just trying to help if you are searching, because searching for a Windows emulator won't find what you are after.



RunningMan
  #3021350 14-Jan-2023 17:16
Here you go https://emulation.gametechwiki.com/index.php/BBC_Micro_emulators

