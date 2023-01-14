Does such a thing exist? I want to view some BBC floppy disks from the 1980s. I still have a Win 7 machine with a working floppy drive but I need some kind of OS emulator to make sense of them.
You'd be looking for a BBC emulator then, not a Windows emulator. Try searching the other way around.
RunningMan:
You'd be looking for a BBC emulator then, not a Windows emulator. Try searching the other way around.
Yeah, I get that but there is no BBC forum here and I do need it to run on Windows. Trying here first then will search further.
Edit: I am probably not being clear enough about what I need. At this stage I am not looking to run BBC software on Windows, but to be able to read BBC floppy disks on Windows. I need to view the disks and see what is on them, and then maybe copy it to another medium.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Yep, got that. You need to emulate BBC, not Windows, so it's a BBC emulator you are looking for, not Windows.
Just trying to help if you are searching, because searching for a Windows emulator won't find what you are after.