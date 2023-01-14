RunningMan: You'd be looking for a BBC emulator then, not a Windows emulator. Try searching the other way around.

Yeah, I get that but there is no BBC forum here and I do need it to run on Windows. Trying here first then will search further.

Edit: I am probably not being clear enough about what I need. At this stage I am not looking to run BBC software on Windows, but to be able to read BBC floppy disks on Windows. I need to view the disks and see what is on them, and then maybe copy it to another medium.