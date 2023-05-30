I recently purchased an OEM edition of W11 from PB Tech - to reveal the licence you are invited "to scratch gently" on the wallet containing the media. Seems I scratched to "hard" and some of the licence is now unreadable. Multiple calls to the vendor have gotten as far as "not much we can do as a retailer, we'll email Microsoft with the issue...". IMHO this is unacceptable, and the product is not fit for purpose if the key can be rendered unusable with the slightest excess vigour. I've looked online and I'm certainly not the first to have had this issue. Am I likely have have more luck contacting Microsoft directly myself?

Any advice would be very much appreciated.