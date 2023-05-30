Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows 11 licence key scratched off
woodson

227 posts

Master Geek


#305718 30-May-2023 17:14
Send private message quote this post

I recently purchased an OEM edition of W11 from PB Tech - to reveal the licence you are invited "to scratch gently" on the wallet containing the media. Seems I scratched to "hard" and some of the licence is now unreadable. Multiple calls to the vendor have gotten as far as "not much we can do as a retailer, we'll email Microsoft with the issue...".   IMHO this is unacceptable, and the product is not fit for purpose if the key can be rendered unusable with the slightest excess vigour. I've looked online and I'm certainly not the first to have had this issue. Am I likely have have more luck contacting Microsoft directly myself?

 

Any advice would be very much appreciated.

Create new topic
surfisup1000
5239 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082506 30-May-2023 17:48
Send private message quote this post

Try...

 

 

 

wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
woodson

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3082511 30-May-2023 17:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that but I purchased the W11 disc as part of a PC parts build - it wasn't installed

Wombat1
147 posts

Master Geek


  #3082516 30-May-2023 18:12
Send private message quote this post

Take it back to where you purchased it from. 



mattwnz
19070 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082519 30-May-2023 18:21
Send private message quote this post

Would the CGA apply if you go back to the retailer and quote it to them? I know what you mean about those scratch things, when they age they seem to go hard and are very difficult to remove.

surfisup1000
5239 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082531 30-May-2023 19:04
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Would the CGA apply if you go back to the retailer and quote it to them? I know what you mean about those scratch things, when they age they seem to go hard and are very difficult to remove.

 

 

Definitely. 

 

A scratch panel that allows the key to be scratched out is a major fault. The problem is the hassle to get it resolved. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 