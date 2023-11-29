Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsNew laptop, swapping Win 11 Pro licence from old laptop
Gordy7

1925 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#310898 29-Nov-2023 17:29
Send private message


New laptop with Ryzen CPU comes with Win 11.
Old laptop with Intel CPU and Win 11 Pro.

I am thinking of imaging both with Macrium Reflect, especially to capture all my apps and settings from my old laptop.
Then swap installing the images between the laptops.

Then logging on to my Microsoft account and swapping/re-assigning the licences.

I guess the worst that can happen is I have to do fresh installs on both laptops.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3165864 29-Nov-2023 18:36
Send private message

You can’t do that, the license key is tied to the BiOS

You will need to need to buy a win pro home to pro upgrade for your home Win 11 Home


https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/upgrade-windows-home-to-windows-pro-ef34d520-e73f-3198-c525-d1a218cc2818




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



xpd

xpd
13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4225

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165947 29-Nov-2023 19:55
Send private message

Anything you really need with Pro over Home ?

 

Most stuff can be covered with 3rd party.




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

Gordy7

1925 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166024 29-Nov-2023 21:04
Send private message

xpd:

Anything you really need with Pro over Home ?


Most stuff can be covered with 3rd party.



Bitlocker and consistency with my other computers...




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Gordy7

1925 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166035 29-Nov-2023 21:27
Send private message

nztim: You can’t do that, the license key is tied to the BiOS

You will need to need to buy a win pro home to pro upgrade for your home Win 11 Home


https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/upgrade-windows-home-to-windows-pro-ef34d520-e73f-3198-c525-d1a218cc2818


Looks like I might be to transfer my Win 11 Pro licence to my new laptop.

However, the Win 11 Home that comes with the new laptop can't be transfered away as I read it... because it is an oem version tied to the new laptop....

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/moving-windows-licenses-between-two-computers/35a6c273-23fb-43f4-b5c2-cd11715b6806




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

lxsw20
3587 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1983

Subscriber

  #3166036 29-Nov-2023 21:27
Send private message

A form of Bitlocker is available in W11 Home. 

 

 

 

Unless you're domain/Entra joining your machine Pro isn't required.

Gordy7

1925 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166075 29-Nov-2023 22:57
Send private message

lxsw20:

A form of Bitlocker is available in W11 Home. 


 


Unless you're domain/Entra joining your machine Pro isn't required.


Thanks for that tip.... found a guide here...
https://www.xda-developers.com/how-to-use-bitlocker-windows-11/#:~:text=According%20to%20Microsoft%2C%20BitLocker%20encryption,core%20feature%20is%20still%20there.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 