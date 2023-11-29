Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
xpd:
Anything you really need with Pro over Home ?
Most stuff can be covered with 3rd party.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
nztim: You can’t do that, the license key is tied to the BiOS
You will need to need to buy a win pro home to pro upgrade for your home Win 11 Home
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/upgrade-windows-home-to-windows-pro-ef34d520-e73f-3198-c525-d1a218cc2818
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
A form of Bitlocker is available in W11 Home.
Unless you're domain/Entra joining your machine Pro isn't required.
lxsw20:
A form of Bitlocker is available in W11 Home.
Unless you're domain/Entra joining your machine Pro isn't required.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.