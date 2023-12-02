Mods feel free to move this to a different Forum if need be.

I have got involved with U3A Bay of Islands (U3ABOI.org.nz, redirects to a WordPress site) and there are problems publishing and distributing a monthly newsletter. I have volunteered to be the Webmaster, but have minimal website maintenance skills. The major problem is that the committee running the organisation (includes the newsletter editor) potentially changes each year, so the way that newsletters are published and the website maintained needs to be as simple as possible. Being the sort of organisation we are the membership is elderly however experience using Windows Office apps is somewhat plentiful.

Currently the newsletter is published using Mailchimp, however after some years the newsletter editor (familiar with this software) has not only relinquished the position of editor but also left the organisation. The new Editor finds the software very cumbersome and non-intuitive. Each month the editor writes the new newsletter using the last one as a template but still struggles to get it done. Mailchimp then sends it out to 200+ members as an email. About 5 members have no computer so they receive a printed copy of the newsletter saved as a pdf file and printed therefrom. I get the pdf file and upload it to a Google Drive shared folder, and then update the website with a link to the shared file. I too struggle with WordPress to get the link created on the website each month, trying to remember how I did it last time. WordPress reports about 100 hits per month so traffic is minimal and the site probably not used much by existing members. Apart from the newsletter, website content changes very infrequently and I have an offer from a local company to do this gratis.

An alternative worth considering is to remove references to the newsletter from the website completely. The website then remains as a promotional tool only.

It should be noted that each U3A branch is independently run and managed. There is a U3A NZ organisation but they don't supply help in areas such as this.

I am primarily looking for feedback from GZers familiar or involved in similar situations, for suggestions on a way forward based on what other similar organisations have done.