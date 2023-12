A group I assist with has a membership database that was created in 2016 and uses Access and VBA coding.

However, it only seems to work when using 32-bit version of Office/Access.

Any ideas why it cannot be run on a 64-bit version?

The only thing I can think of is that it still uses CDO for sending emails, but I cannot find any information to suggest that this could be a hindrance.

Would/should it run on 64-bit using Compatibility Mode?