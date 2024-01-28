How do I change this behaviour?
Before, for eg clicking on a link in Outlook opened the URL in Firefox. Now it opens in Edge.
Tried changing default app settings. (Windows 11 Pro 23H2)
open firefox and set it as the default browser.
gehenna:
I can was just looking through the new Outlook on my Surface and can't see the default browser option anymore.
It's handled at system level now I suppose
Its a pain.. In Outlook go to Options > Advanced > Open Hyperlinks from Outlook in: Default Browser. Then just make sure you have your browser set as the default as per normal.
askelon:
That did the trick - thanks!!