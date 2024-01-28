Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows URLs opening in Edge
StevieT

685 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311579 28-Jan-2024 12:38
How do I change this behaviour?

 

 

 

Before, for eg clicking on a link in Outlook opened the URL in Firefox. Now it opens in Edge.

 

 

 

Tried changing default app settings. (Windows 11 Pro 23H2)

gehenna
8046 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187675 28-Jan-2024 12:48
open firefox and set it as the default browser.

 
 
 
 

jamesrt
1413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187676 28-Jan-2024 12:50
I believe this is a recent change to Outlook.

Try this:

https://services.dartmouth.edu/TDClient/1806/Portal/KB/ArticleDet?ID=153144

[Instructions on changing the outlook setting which I google searched]

gzt

gzt
15394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3187677 28-Jan-2024 12:50
As I recall there is an additional file type app open setting for urls that needs to be changed. You could reinstall Firefox again as I recall doing that guides you to change the default or does it automatically.



jamesrt
1413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187678 28-Jan-2024 12:51
gehenna:

open firefox and set it as the default browser.


Outlook preference now overrides the default browser setting - Microsoft keeping it inside their ecosystem, I guess.

gehenna
8046 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187679 28-Jan-2024 12:52
I can was just looking through the new Outlook on my Surface and can't see the default browser option anymore.

gehenna
8046 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187680 28-Jan-2024 12:54
It's handled at system level now I suppose

 

Oblivian
6981 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3187683 28-Jan-2024 12:59
Some form of internal change the last week or two. Outlinks from teams does it.

When it was opening edge for me out of teams, edge itself gave a popup indicating the default hot click was changed, and did I wan't to override this fantastic new idea and change to another browser

Well yes, yes I would.



askelon
804 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3187687 28-Jan-2024 13:04
Its a pain.. In Outlook go to Options > Advanced > Open Hyperlinks from Outlook in: Default Browser.  Then just make sure you have your browser set as the default as per normal.  

Oblivian
6981 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3187690 28-Jan-2024 13:15
A few threads sparking up on reddit but no hard link to a release notice if it was edge, office or just a cloud code change.

There are conveniently a heap of new updates to edge link policy changes and new options around it.
Coincidence, I think not.

StevieT

685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3187696 28-Jan-2024 13:40
askelon:

 

Its a pain.. In Outlook go to Options > Advanced > Open Hyperlinks from Outlook in: Default Browser.  Then just make sure you have your browser set as the default as per normal.  

 

 

That did the trick - thanks!!

