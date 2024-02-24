gordonisnz

Hello, I've got Windows 11 Home

How 2 do I set the PRIORITY for a simple programme ?

I've got videos to watch, & I stream them to my TV (Google cast). HOWEVER, if I minimize the screen & work on other browsers/tabs the streaming to my Tv goes bad.

(sound bad, picture goes bad)

I know how to go to task manager & details, i can set the priority to high / real-time.

HOWEVER, i'm running (example) 1 tab of Microsoft edge - playing the video..

but in the task manager, I've got 20 copies of Microsoft edge..

I use Google Chrome for my usual work.

is there a way to take it ALL high-priority ? if i manually change each one, 20 mins later there's a few more 'instances' but at low priority or normal..

can this be fixed?