gordonisnz

Microsoft Windows set high priority CPU
#311896 24-Feb-2024 16:59
Hello, I've got Windows 11 Home
How 2 do I set the PRIORITY for a simple programme ? 

 

I've got videos to watch, & I stream them to my TV (Google cast). HOWEVER, if I minimize the screen & work on other browsers/tabs the streaming to my Tv goes bad.
(sound bad, picture goes bad)

 

I know how to go to task manager & details, i can set the priority to high / real-time.

 

HOWEVER, i'm running (example) 1 tab of Microsoft edge - playing the video.. 
but in the task manager, I've got 20 copies of Microsoft edge..  

 

I use Google Chrome for my usual work.

 

is there a way to take it ALL high-priority ?   if i manually change each one, 20 mins later there's a few more 'instances' but at low priority or normal.. 

 

can this be fixed?

I believe Edge has a sleep inactive tab feature, as does Chrome. With Chrome you can set sites as exception from tab sleep. I expect the same feature is present in Edge. That is at least a part of the problem. Fix that one correctly first and restart.

