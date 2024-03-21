Any suggestions for a free utility to clone a Windows 10 laptop hard drive onto a larger capacity drive? I looked at Easus Todo but it was only free to download, not to use :-(
Macrium Reflect Free ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
xpd:
Macrium Reflect Free ?
Thanks, will check.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
peejayw:
xpd:
Macrium Reflect Free ?
Thanks, will check.
Thanks for the suggestions.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
nicmair:
check these out.
8 Free Disk Cloning, Imaging, Backup And Restore Freeware (geckoandfly.com)
Thank you.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
I use Macrium all the time. Highly recommend.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I seem to remember Samsung having a really good free tool for cloning when I upgraded the SSD in our PC to a new one. That may possibly require the new drive being a Samsung unit though.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
Andib:
Clonezilla is not the most user friendly but is free and will do what you are after.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
HDClone Free edition
https://www.miray.de/download/hdclone.html
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
xpd:
Macrium Reflect Free ?
I don't think it is free anymore as of January 2024.
mattwnz:
xpd:
Macrium Reflect Free ?
I don't think it is free anymore as of January 2024.
The installer is still available at MajorGeeks (refer to the notes on that page): https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/macrium_reflect_free_edition.html