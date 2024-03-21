Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Free disk clone software?
peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


#312156 21-Mar-2024 13:44
Any suggestions for a free utility to clone a Windows 10 laptop hard drive onto a larger capacity drive? I looked at Easus Todo but it was only free to download, not to use :-(




xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13206 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209144 21-Mar-2024 13:48
Macrium Reflect Free ?

 

 




nicmair
221 posts

Master Geek


  #3209146 21-Mar-2024 13:48
check these out.

 

8 Free Disk Cloning, Imaging, Backup And Restore Freeware (geckoandfly.com)

peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209152 21-Mar-2024 13:56
Thanks, will check.




peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209153 21-Mar-2024 13:56
Thanks for the suggestions.




peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209154 21-Mar-2024 13:57
Thank you.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
17651 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3209155 21-Mar-2024 13:57
I use Macrium all the time. Highly recommend.

 

 




Earbanean
755 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3209196 21-Mar-2024 15:42
I seem to remember Samsung having a really good free tool for cloning when I upgraded the SSD in our PC to a new one.  That may possibly require the new drive being a Samsung unit though.



peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209198 21-Mar-2024 15:47
Not a Samsung drive.




Andib
1311 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3209246 21-Mar-2024 15:51
Clonezilla is not the most user friendly but is free and will do what you are after.




peejayw

1754 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209249 21-Mar-2024 15:57
Andib:

Clonezilla is not the most user friendly but is free and will do what you are after.


Thanks




Gordy7
1767 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209251 21-Mar-2024 16:09
HDClone Free edition

 

https://www.miray.de/download/hdclone.html

 

 

 

 




mattwnz
19542 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209263 21-Mar-2024 16:58
I don't think it is free anymore as of January 2024.

rhy7s
537 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3209366 21-Mar-2024 18:07
The installer is still available at MajorGeeks (refer to the notes on that page): https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/macrium_reflect_free_edition.html

