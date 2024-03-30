Any free alternatives for Movie Maker on Windows 11?
Using ClipChamp is shit. I managed to crop the screen capture, but trying to trim is a nightmare - and saving it wants to put it online. I want to save to my SSD.
the title suggested you're looking for a video editor, but i got a bit confused when 'screen capture' was mentioned. are you after a video editor, or just something to trim screen captured footage? if the former, shotcut is as good a freebie as you can find. there's also davinci resolve if you want to put a bit more time into it.
nitro:
the title suggested you're looking for a video editor, but i got a bit confused when 'screen capture' was mentioned. are you after a video editor, or just something to trim screen captured footage? if the former, shotcut is as good a freebie as you can find. there's also davinci resolve if you want to put a bit more time into it.
Crop and trim screen captured footage, obtained via Windows key + Alt + G
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
There are videos on YouTube showing how to download and install Movie Maker on Windows 11.