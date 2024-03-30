Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Suggestions for Movie maker alternatives
StevieT

#312246 30-Mar-2024 18:44
Any free alternatives for Movie Maker on Windows 11?

 

Using ClipChamp is shit. I managed to crop the screen capture, but trying to trim is a nightmare - and saving it wants to put it online. I want to save to my SSD.

nitro
  #3212379 30-Mar-2024 19:27
the title suggested you're looking for a video editor, but i got a bit confused when 'screen capture' was mentioned. are you after a video editor, or just something to trim screen captured footage? if the former, shotcut is as good a freebie as you can find. there's also davinci resolve if you want to put a bit more time into it.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

StevieT

  #3212385 30-Mar-2024 19:53
nitro:

 

the title suggested you're looking for a video editor, but i got a bit confused when 'screen capture' was mentioned. are you after a video editor, or just something to trim screen captured footage? if the former, shotcut is as good a freebie as you can find. there's also davinci resolve if you want to put a bit more time into it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crop and trim screen captured footage, obtained via Windows key + Alt + G

kiwiharry
  #3212388 30-Mar-2024 20:50
My 18yo son gave me a tongue lashing when he recently saw me using Clipchamp trying to edit some dashcam footage.

He downloaded Capcut instead. I've only used it once though so no real feedback to offer aside from I found it reasonably intuitive.




k1w1k1d
  #3212395 30-Mar-2024 21:05
There are videos on YouTube showing how to download and install Movie Maker on Windows 11.

 

 

