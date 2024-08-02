https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/national/auckland-international-airport-disruption-check-in-suspended-after-computer-glitch/

"Hundreds of travellers at Auckland International Airport are stranded after flight check-ins were suspended this evening due to a computer glitch.

One traveller told the Herald an announcement was being repeated over the public address system saying check-in was temporarily closed just after 7pm."

Traveller Matt Anderson says an airline staff member told him an issue with Microsoft 365 was behind the disruption at Auckland International Airport.

Earlier today, there was a confirmed issue with Microsoft 365.

Many New Zealand customers could not access Outlook and Teams this morning and Down Detector had 3200 reports of Microsoft outages around New Zealand at about 8.30am. By about 9.45am, customers across multiple organisations said services were coming back online.

The trouble came just hours after Microsoft suffered global problems due to a cyber attack.

A Microsoft spokeswoman told the Herald at 10.30am: “Microsoft is still investigating at this stage. We do have confirmation it’s not related to the previous DDoS [distributed denial-of-service] attack, as it is only affecting New Zealand.”

It will be interesting to see if this was actually a MS365 issue, as the reporting doesn't make that clear (hearsay from one traveller). But the timing is still compelling.