Have you tried asking Google? https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftedge/forum/all/how-to-stop-microsoft-edge-from-opening-popping-up/f5490029-05b6-4d35-bcb2-29c5a071c555





It's a 'feature' of the Lock Screen that there are clickable hyperlinks on it.

If you click the center of the screen, or push 'enter' to bring up the login prompt, you've clicked the link.

If you clicked the link, then edge will open.



The link gives instructions on using RegEdit to disable it.

Key in Regedit: \HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ContentDeliveryManager\

Make sure the following two DWord values are set to 0.

SubscribedContent-338388Enabled

RotatingLockScreenEnabled



They might be overkill - I haven't tried this myself, but it may work.





