Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsStop Edge launching after unlocking laptop - Win 11 Pro
StevieT

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 33


#316066 13-Sep-2024 08:24
Send private message

Ctrl Alt Del, lock. All good.

 

 

 

Come to unlock, sometimes Edge opens and loads to the homepage.

 

How do I stop Edge from opening in this instance? I never use the browser in any other instance.

Create new topic
evnafets
541 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 239

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281605 13-Sep-2024 08:45
Send private message

Have you tried asking Google?  https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftedge/forum/all/how-to-stop-microsoft-edge-from-opening-popping-up/f5490029-05b6-4d35-bcb2-29c5a071c555

 

It's a 'feature' of the Lock Screen that there are clickable hyperlinks on it.
If you click the center of the screen, or push 'enter' to bring up the login prompt, you've clicked the link. 

 

If you clicked the link, then edge will open. 

The link gives instructions on using RegEdit to disable it. 

 

Key in Regedit:   \HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\ContentDeliveryManager\
Make sure the following two DWord values are set to 0.

 

  • SubscribedContent-338388Enabled
  • RotatingLockScreenEnabled

 
They might be overkill - I haven't tried this myself, but it may work. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 