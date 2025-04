@kookoo, I have all of my email for my Hotmail/Outlook addresses going directly to the junk folder. I set this up a while ago as my main email address was included in several data breaches, and I was receiving a ton of spam email.

I've been into Outlook.com and had a look at Settings > Mail > Junk email > Incoming email handling, and the setting appears to be configured as Standard. If I click on Sweep (above Junk email), I get a notification asking if I want to save the setting changes or discard them. I haven't made any changes do I clicked Discard. Going back into Junk email, the setting is now configured as Strict (which is what I have configured).

@cddt, I'd check to see if any rules have been setup in your email clients (Outlook desktop, Thunderbird, etc) as this might be moving the email. Defender for Office does have the ability to quarantine email (move from Inbox to Junk) if the email has been identified as malicious after receiving the email. It's called Zero-hour auto purge (ZAP), but it's only available on for Exchange Online and those that have E5/E5 Security licenses.