Forums Linux problems with Ubuntu Mirrors
#289103 12-Aug-2021 17:03
for some reason I have had a few problems with Ubuntu Mirrors 

 

I've notice that i have not had any updates for a few Ubuntu servers that i run in USA and AU

 

they use different mirrors but have the same problem no updates

 

the mirrors have been updated etc and i been using them for over a year etc

 

tried different ones from https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+archivemirrors have the same problem

 

but when i use us.archive.ubuntu.com or au.archive.ubuntu.com  etc there is a lot of updates

 

 

 

any one had this problem ?

 

 

 

 

  #2759124 12-Aug-2021 17:16
I’ve always wished there was an auto-update function for the sources list that you could either select a location from a list or have it scan for you and select one by latency.




  #2759178 12-Aug-2021 17:46
there is try this

 

change the country code to what ever you want to NZ AU USA etc

 

and it pick the closes one to your location

 

might have to install pip3 first " sudo apt-get install python3-pip"

 

then run this 

 

 

 

sudo cp /etc/apt/sources.list{,.backup}

 

pip3 install apt-select apt-select --country US

 

sudo cp /root/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list

 

 

  #2759179 12-Aug-2021 17:49
What ubuntu release?



  #2759235 12-Aug-2021 19:05
$ pip3 install apt-select apt-select --country NZ

 

Usage:
  pip install [options] <requirement specifier> [package-index-options] ...
  pip install [options] -r <requirements file> [package-index-options] ...
  pip install [options] [-e] <vcs project url> ...
  pip install [options] [-e] <local project path> ...
  pip install [options] <archive url/path> ...

 

no such option: --country

 

 

 

 

 

... at which point I ran:

 

pip3 install apt-select

 

(... on its own followed by:)

 

apt-select --country NZ

 

 

 

This found:

 

mirror.fsmg.org.nz

 

 

 

Which I then cp'd the output to the list. Nice




  #2759323 12-Aug-2021 20:05
My three ubuntu installs, one a VPS, all on 21.04, have had a steady flow of updates over the last few days. A Firefox update just now, which I'd expect every supported desktop Ubuntu to get, and a perl security update yesterday, which I'd expect every supported server Ubuntu to get.

My sources are set to to the server for New Zealand for the desktops, and the host provider's mirrors for the VPS.

  #2759761 13-Aug-2021 17:44
DimasikTurbo: What ubuntu release?

 

ubuntu 20.04

