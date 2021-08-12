for some reason I have had a few problems with Ubuntu Mirrors
I've notice that i have not had any updates for a few Ubuntu servers that i run in USA and AU
they use different mirrors but have the same problem no updates
the mirrors have been updated etc and i been using them for over a year etc
tried different ones from https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+archivemirrors have the same problem
but when i use us.archive.ubuntu.com or au.archive.ubuntu.com etc there is a lot of updates
any one had this problem ?