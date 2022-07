I've just acquired a PinePhone! Great excitement!

Are there any NZ tips out there e.g. VoLTE settings for NZ carriers? (esp Vodafone/Kogan)

And are any Geekzoners using one, with reports on which OS / desktop environment works well for them?

How are you coping with running the COVID scanner app?

I've installed Mobian as debian has been my distro of choice for longer than I care to remember...