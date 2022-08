Your FW rule would probably be the only way to tell, apart from contacting them. Some firewalls may retain logs of old connections so it could show up there too if you keep your logs that long.





Only other hint is the SOA on the zone file, however in this case it looks like they have some automation in place which is updating them as another of their records had 43 changes on a single day (assuming they are following standard naming conventions)

id 257

opcode QUERY

rcode NOERROR

flags QR RD RA

;QUESTION

ftp.nz.debian.org. IN SOA

;ANSWER ftp.nz.debian.org. 588 IN CNAME mirror.fsmg.org.nz.

;AUTHORITY fsmg.org.nz. 1800 IN SOA ns1.catalyst.net.nz. dns.catalyst.net.nz. 2022021001 10800 3600 604800 3600

;ADDITIONAL

But in this case, given it's one SOA for the whole sub zone t could have been for a change to ANY other record too, and not just ftp.







Good luck