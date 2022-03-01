Help please.

I haven't touched Unix/Linux for about 30 years...

I have a small (& reasonably powerful) PC that will be directly driving (HDMI) a 65" 4K TV.

(It's an Intel NUC i7-6670HQ Mini - 8GB RAM, 128 SSD, Iris Pro 580 graphics, HDMI 2.0 (4K 60 Hz, 7.1), BT4.3)

I have a collection of video files on a shared (SNB) server on the same 1GB ethernet LAN.

I'd like to run VLC (because I like it) to play the video.

I'd like to run a dual-pane file explorer (eg: Double Commander) to select them.

I'd like to use a Bluetooth KB/touchpad such as the Fosmon Mini.

No more, no less...

I know how to do all this with a Windows implementation...

but I'd like to try it in Linux.

I'd like :

- the startup (cold boot) to be reasonably snappy;

- to get to the file explorer (looking at the Server's shares) with few clicks;

- to launch VLC (to start playing a file) after double-clicking the file.

What distro/desktop would you recommend ?

TIA.

PS: We're both longtime users of Windows/Android (rather than Apple) - not religious about it, but it might influence desktop choice.