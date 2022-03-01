Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Linux Best Linux for dedicated VLC (video-playing) PC ?

pdh

pdh

158 posts

Master Geek


#294039 1-Mar-2022 16:53


Help please.
I haven't touched Unix/Linux for about 30 years...

 

I have a small (& reasonably powerful) PC that will be directly driving (HDMI) a 65" 4K TV.
(It's an Intel NUC i7-6670HQ Mini - 8GB RAM, 128 SSD, Iris Pro 580 graphics, HDMI 2.0 (4K 60 Hz, 7.1), BT4.3)

 

I have a collection of video files on a shared (SNB) server on the same 1GB ethernet LAN.

 

I'd like to run VLC (because I like it) to play the video.
I'd like to run a dual-pane file explorer (eg: Double Commander) to select them.
I'd like to use a Bluetooth KB/touchpad such as the Fosmon Mini.
No more, no less...

 

I know how to do all this with a Windows implementation... 
but I'd like to try it in Linux.

 

I'd like :
- the startup (cold boot) to be reasonably snappy;
- to get to the file explorer (looking at the Server's shares) with few clicks;
- to launch VLC (to start playing a file) after double-clicking the file.

 

What distro/desktop would you recommend ?

 

TIA.

 

PS: We're both longtime users of Windows/Android (rather than Apple) - not religious about it, but it might influence desktop choice.

openmedia
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2877105 1-Mar-2022 17:51


Why VLC rather than a media focused distro like Kodi?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

PANiCnz
859 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877202 1-Mar-2022 19:54


If its a NUC6i7KYK be aware its not native HDMI 2.0 and uses a LPSCON. Its not necessarily a bad thing, but you may find it temperamental when it comes to 4k and HDR etc. under Linux. The LPSCON has separate firmware that may need to updated, and Linux drivers for them can be a bit hit and miss. If you're running an up to date OS hopefully you'll be ok.

DamageInc
448 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2877331 1-Mar-2022 20:40


I run a Plex server with a NUC8i5BEH using Pop! OS.

 

Doesn't miss a beat.




Pop! OS



pdh

pdh

158 posts

Master Geek


  #2877439 2-Mar-2022 04:39


> I run a Plex server with a NUC8i5BEH using Pop! OS.

 

Thanks - Pop! OS will seemingly run both Double Commander & VLC plus does SMB sharing nicely - so I should give it a try.

pdh

pdh

158 posts

Master Geek


  #2877440 2-Mar-2022 04:40


>If its a NUC6i7KYK be aware its not native HDMI 2.0 and uses a LPSCON. 

 

Thanks for this. I need to read up on the LPSCON issues.

I was aware that the HDMI 2.0 was a limiter for HDR - not that I have much content (with HDR) and my TV (an 2018 Pana) is probably not capable of taking HDR info via the HDMI ports, nor yet of doing anything very exciting with it ;-)

Playtech sold me the NUC6i7KYK as having an i7-6670HQ processor, but everything else I can find on the NUC6i7KYK designation indicates an i7-6770HQ.
I must turn it on and see if the bios tells me anything.

Probably makes no difference to this discussion.

pdh

pdh

158 posts

Master Geek


  #2877441 2-Mar-2022 04:43


> Why VLC rather than a media focused distro like Kodi?

 

Not sure if this isn't more of a philosophical answer/question...
But you asked ;-)

 

As I said, I like VLC.
In 14 years of use, it has just done what I want, daily, every time.
That stability and functionality appeal to me.

 

Philosophically, I prefer working in a file-centric fashion. 
Choose the file and direct it to the app.
Not chose the app and try to get it to locate the correct file.
Just the way I run.

 

Kodi appears to want to be a 'media centre' and help me in many ways that I don't want.
Perhaps Kodi would do things for me that I don't realise I need done.
I doubt it could do anything VLC does, any better than VLC does it.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877484 2-Mar-2022 08:35


pdh:

 

Kodi appears to want to be a 'media centre' and help me in many ways that I don't want.
Perhaps Kodi would do things for me that I don't realise I need done.
I doubt it could do anything VLC does, any better than VLC does it.

 

 

Kodi works perfectly fine for browsing files. When creating media directories, just set the media type to "None" to disable any scraping.

 

The only reason to use Kodi is if you want to navigate via a remote. If you want to browse directories and click on files, VLC is probably the best choice on *nix.

 

As for distributions, any will do. I use VLC on FreeBSD and aside from poor driver support which leads to acceleration breaking all the time (usually fixed by a rebuild of the driver package), it works great there too.



timmmay
18397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877506 2-Mar-2022 09:28


Seems a bit of a waste of a fairly powerful PC when a $150 Mi Box plays all media I've tried well - Kodi, Netflix, Disney, NZ TV stations, etc.

pdh

pdh

158 posts

Master Geek


  #2877788 2-Mar-2022 14:48


> Seems a bit of a waste of a fairly powerful PC

 

Well, it's now rather an 'old' PC (and 'used') and cost me (last week) only twice what a Mi Box would.

 

The MiBox appears to be aimed at Cloud media - and I'm sure that it's good at that.
Being Android-based, I'm not sure that it is the best solution for mapping onto 1000's of local network files.

 

I've used DLNA and Mezzmo (similar to Plex) for years - and I'm tired of the hiccups and lack of responsiveness when (eg:) fast-forwarding a large 4K MKV. 

 

Overkill with the hardware keeps gamers happy (for many 1000's of dollars) - I don't consider 300 $ too extravagant in the greater scheme of Audio/Video gear ;-)

 

 

RollyShed
33 posts

Geek


  #2913380 13-May-2022 11:54


 

I'd like :
- the startup (cold boot) to be reasonably snappy;
- to get to the file explorer (looking at the Server's shares) with few clicks;
- to launch VLC (to start playing a file) after double-clicking the file.

 

What distro/desktop would you recommend ?

 

1) Linux Mint Cinnamon. Only been using it for a decade and all of the Shed computers run it plus another 50 users.

 

2.) Snappy startup, fit an SSD. The removed disk can have all files and folder moved across if you get a USB to SATA connector cable. PB Tech have them.

 

3) Install Mobile Media Converter. Drag and drop a video file into it and convert to what ever format you want if the original format isn't what you want.

 

4) After the Linux installation go to the Repository (Software Manager), left hand side of screen, and install VLC.

 

 

 

For help, https://rollestonshed.wordpress.com/ go to Computers, down to Linux and suggestions for setting up there or email me.

