Hi all,

I have a dual monitor setup on a Kubuntu 20.04 based home theatre / gaming PC setup - I have an NVidia GTX1650 GPU with HDMI, DP, and DVI, running latest NVidia driver - monitor 1 is a 4K 65" OLED TV driven via HDMI, and monitor 2 is my older AV receiver driven via DP - I've selected the 4K OLED as primary. The reason I have done this is because my receiver can only switch 1080p HDMI, and I couldn't get HDMI ARC to send 5.1 audio from the TV back to the receiver, only 2.0. I solved that issue by connecting a DP to HDMI adapter cable from the DP out to the receiver, so the TV gets pristine 4K video over HDMI, and the receiver gets pristine 5.1 audio over the DP to HDMI cable.

The issue is that it technically is a dual monitor setup (Kubuntu/NVidia driver/KDE Plasma see it that way) despite the 2nd monitor not being connected to a display device, and Kubuntu seems to like placing newly opened apps on the 2nd monitor, which I then have to right click on the taskbar entry for the app and select move to drag it back onto the 4K primary.

Does anyone know of a way to keep the 2nd monitor running (disabling it kills the 5.1 audio), but have apps open on the primary only, and possible even restrict mouse movement to the primary?

Googling for this was inconclusive, so if anyone has any suggestion I'm all ears 😁

Just to repeat, I'm running Kubuntu 20.04, the primary monitor is a 4K TV, secondary is a 1080p receiver placed to the right of the primary in display settings.

Cheers, Chris, Christchurch