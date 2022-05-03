ghettomaster

Hi,

I stood up a free VM in Azure and installed a unifi controller on it.

The problem I have is that the machine is quite unreliable. The machine will lock up to the point that connecting via the webpage or the app will lock up, and even an SSH session will become unresponsive. If I leave it for a bit it comes back but only for a little while.

I did put the VM over in East Europe for my own amusement, but if the latency is an issue for the app it doesn't explain why SSH is even locking me out. Does anyone know what this could be or where to start diagnosis?

Cheers,

GM.