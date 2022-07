I use a old Polyview 17" monitor at an address I look after my brothers dogs from time to time. Saves me having to shift 4K screen.

Suddenly the display is not getting detected, which is really strange. The odd time it would boot in VGA and simply would reboot and all fine. But now the display will not go over 640x480. Tried to force resolution, but nothing seems to work.



When you seen the initial background, looks ok but then seems to zoom in. Got me beat.

Any ideas? Thanks