Heya trying to setup a connection to Skinny with an old 3G usb modem ( I only need 3g for this project )

I've followed some good guides on this, modem is recognised just can't connect



I'm using a sim card that I got out of one of their provided 4g modems. The apn below is from here

Maybe its because I'm trying to use a 3g connection here, instead of 4g 🤔

Anyway detials;

/etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/skinny.nmconnection

```

[connection]

id=skinny

uuid=a33fab81-7e03-447c-8a9f-583b390b8985

type=gsm

permissions=

[gsm]

apn=skinnybroadband

sim-operator-id=53005

[ipv4]

dns-search=

method=auto

[ipv6]

addr-gen-mode=stable-privacy

dns-search=

method=auto

[proxy]

```

Here is Syslog while executing

`nmcli c up skinny`

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] simple connect started...

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] simple connect state (4/8): wait to get fully enabled

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] simple connect state (5/8): register

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] 3GPP registration state changed (idle -> searching)

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] state changed (enabled -> searching)

Oct 28 15:51:47 raspberrypi NetworkManager[2672]: <info> [1666925507.3103] modem["ttyUSB1"]: modem state changed, 'enabled' --> 'searching' (reason: unknown)

Oct 28 15:52:50 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] 3GPP registration state changed (searching -> idle)

Oct 28 15:52:50 raspberrypi ModemManager[490]: <info> [modem2] state changed (searching -> enabled)

Oct 28 15:52:50 raspberrypi NetworkManager[2672]: <info> [1666925570.2302] modem["ttyUSB1"]: modem state changed, 'searching' --> 'enabled' (reason: unknown)

Oct 28 15:52:50 raspberrypi NetworkManager[2672]: <warn> [1666925570.2307] modem-broadband[ttyUSB1]: failed to connect modem: Network timeout