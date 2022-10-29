Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ubuntu wireguard vpn ad blocking
#302108 29-Oct-2022 11:00
I have an Ubuntu server which I vpn into using Wireguard from various devices and locations, I set it up using Algo. When I do that dns goes through the server, so my home pi hole DNS isn't used. I sometimes use my phone on mobile data as well, which doesn't use the home network.

I'd like the server to do ad blocking. What do people think the best technique is?

- PiHole on the server? Somehow configure the server / vpn to use the local PiHole server?
- Software similar to PiHole but better suited?
- Something simple like a hosts file block? This is higher maintenance.

Suggestions appreciated for ways to do this on the server.

  #2989464 29-Oct-2022 11:21
I've not run your set up, but I would have thought you can tell wireguard to use the DNS you define. Can you not change it to your pihole?

  #2989475 29-Oct-2022 11:57
While I'm at home I could, but I would like it to work from my phone over 4G.

  #2989481 29-Oct-2022 12:14
I think you need to define as local DNS resolver within wireguard, it should point to the IP of your pihole(s).

Then make sure your peer is setup correctly.



  #2989482 29-Oct-2022 12:14
Is the wireguard server in the same location as Pi-hole or somewhere else?

If it’s somewhere else just install Pi-hole on the same server as wireguard then use DNS = in your client config

Make sure not to expose Pi-hole to the internet

