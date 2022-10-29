I have an Ubuntu server which I vpn into using Wireguard from various devices and locations, I set it up using Algo. When I do that dns goes through the server, so my home pi hole DNS isn't used. I sometimes use my phone on mobile data as well, which doesn't use the home network.



I'd like the server to do ad blocking. What do people think the best technique is?



- PiHole on the server? Somehow configure the server / vpn to use the local PiHole server?

- Software similar to PiHole but better suited?

- Something simple like a hosts file block? This is higher maintenance.



Suggestions appreciated for ways to do this on the server.