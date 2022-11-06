Hi,

I’m running a VM on RedHat. Seems that a the source of my problem is: is “rather nasty – qemu update to version 6 has changed compatibility (see here) and libvirt has not followed through.”

Was able to partially fix my issue by:

“An ugly workaround is to modify the XML directly (either using Virt-Manager or using text editor of the VM’s XML) and modify the disk to the following. Change ‘file’ into ‘block’ as the type, and change source from ‘file’ type to ‘dev’ type.” Running Systems » Blog Archive » qemu-kvm: file driver requires to be a regular file for ZFS volume

Remaining error I can’t fix is:

internal error: process exited while connecting to monitor: 2022-11-05T00:11:40.702330Z qemu-kvm: -blockdev {“driver”:“file”,“filename”:“/dev/sdb”,“node-name”:“libvirt-2-storage”,“auto-read-only”:true,“discard”:“unmap”}: ‘file’ driver requires ‘/dev/sdb’ to be a regular file

[xxxxxx@localhost ~]$ getfacl /dev/sdb

getfacl: Removing leading ‘/’ from absolute path names

file: dev/sdb

owner: root

group: disk

user::rw-

group::rw-

other::—

I tried the following command but can’t make it work:

setfacl -m u:libvirt-qemu:x /dev/sdb (setfacl: Option -m: Invalid argument near character 3)

