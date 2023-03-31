I have been using Ubuntu since the first Betas of 4.10 (Warty Warthog) and it has always been a love hate relationship. Now 19 years later I am using 20.10 and it still frustrates me with little irritations. A lot of the irritations seem to relate to Snaps and the Snap library.

Last night for some reason updates would not update the Snap library popping up an annoying notification telling me I had so many days to fix it. I only took a couple of Terminal commands to resolve. It appears to be a known issue that has been present for a while which begs the question why has Canonical not fixed this?

I sometimes feel that Shuttleworth and Canonical are bored with the desktop versions and their home page kind of reflects this.

Edit: Mistake above I am currently using v22.10 and not the stated v20.10