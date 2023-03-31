Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxOh Ubuntu I want to like you but....
MikeB4

17616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#304042 31-Mar-2023 07:53
Send private message quote this post

I have been using Ubuntu since the first Betas of 4.10 (Warty Warthog) and it has always been a love hate relationship. Now 19 years later I am using 20.10 and it still frustrates me with little irritations. A lot of the irritations seem to relate to Snaps and the Snap library. 

 

Last night for some reason updates would not update the Snap library popping up an annoying notification telling me I had so many days to fix it. I only took a couple of Terminal commands to resolve. It appears to be a known issue that has been present for a while which begs the question why has Canonical not fixed this?

 

I sometimes feel that Shuttleworth and Canonical are bored with the desktop versions and their home page kind of reflects this.

 

Edit: Mistake above I am currently using v22.10 and not the stated v20.10

Create new topic
MikeB4

17616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056926 31-Mar-2023 08:35
Send private message quote this post

In a related matter Ubuntu Cinnamon spin has become an official Ubuntu spin, has anyone here tried this spin? is it better or worse than Mint. A major difference to Mint is this spin is using the official Ubuntu repositories and software store with Gnome Apps and using Snaps where as Mint defaults Flatpaks. This aspect does give me some hesitation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
nzkc
1132 posts

Uber Geek


  #3056929 31-Mar-2023 08:40
Send private message quote this post

Curious as to why you'd still be on 20.10 and not (at least) 22.04. Or did you mean 22.10?

 

Anyway, like you I was a bit frustrated with the snap experience. I switched to Pop OS because one of the reasons is it uses Flatpaks. Prefer the stock UI a bit more too. Would recommend you give it a spin.

MikeB4

17616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056932 31-Mar-2023 08:44
Send private message quote this post

Apologies I am using 22.10 and will update to 23.04 if I stick to this desktop.



MikeB4

17616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056939 31-Mar-2023 08:50
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

Curious as to why you'd still be on 20.10 and not (at least) 22.04. Or did you mean 22.10?

 

Anyway, like you I was a bit frustrated with the snap experience. I switched to Pop OS because one of the reasons is it uses Flatpaks. Prefer the stock UI a bit more too. Would recommend you give it a spin.

 

 

I have used Pop OS from time to time and its OK. They seem to have paused development of Pop given the efforts are going into their own Cosmic DE. I will certainly give it another try when the release Cosmic in the near future.

reven
3606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056942 31-Mar-2023 08:52
Send private message quote this post

I was using fedora 35... err whatever the latest version was 4 months ago.   But as a linux newbie, I found way to many things refering to ubuntu and providing packages just for ubuntu based OSs.

 

So I've switched.   I use gnome, it has its faults.   every OS does.  Looking forward to the next release for more gnome updates.   I've tried KDE, but just not for me.

vexxxboy
3980 posts

Uber Geek


  #3056944 31-Mar-2023 08:57
Send private message quote this post

i apologise and it is off topic but did anyone else start humming the Jungle Book song when reading the topic.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

MikeB4

17616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056974 31-Mar-2023 09:25
Send private message quote this post

reven:

 

I was using fedora 35... err whatever the latest version was 4 months ago.   But as a linux newbie, I found way to many things refering to ubuntu and providing packages just for ubuntu based OSs.

 

So I've switched.   I use gnome, it has its faults.   every OS does.  Looking forward to the next release for more gnome updates.   I've tried KDE, but just not for me.

 

 

I have used KDE based Distros a lot over the years, Mandrake (oh how I miss thee), Suse, Kubuntu and Fedora KDE. I like to add my junk to an OS at my own pace but I find most KDE Distros just grab the biggest bucket load and tip the whole lot in and for me I just creates an overcrowded mess. There are exceptions such as KDE Neon, KDE's own Distro that loads the essentials and lets the use ruin in themselves, me included. If you want to try a clean KDE experience it a good start. 



old3eyes
8959 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3057082 31-Mar-2023 12:28
Send private message quote this post

I'm currently  playing with Linux Mint version  20.3.  Tried to update to the next version  but get error messages.  On the bright note I finally got Office 365 installed with the help of Crossover 

 

Still playing with it but may stick with Win 11 as my daily driver but will persevere  with Mint until my Crossover demo expires. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Bee

Bee
631 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3057088 31-Mar-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

currently using Ubuntu 22.10 with KDE Plasma.  The biggest issue I have is losing wifi drivers but I think ive sorted that now.  Agree about snap, I install and update everything via command line and hope that avoids Snap??

 

 

 

Ive heard Pop OS is good and also looking at moving to Vanilla OS when they move away from a Ubuntu base to a Debian base with flatpak.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11524 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3057089 31-Mar-2023 12:47
Send private message quote this post

You may find Debian may be more fitting for you - not as bleeding edge but none of the Snap crap.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

huckster
607 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3057092 31-Mar-2023 12:50
Send private message quote this post

I plonked Ubuntu on my PC at home about 9 months ago, maybe longer, and except for a few small things that escape me right now, I've not gone back into Windows.

 

Now I do have a work laptop that is Windows so I have a get-out there too, but in general, I am happy with the change.

 

I do use Ubuntu at work as well (in a VM) as some things just don't play nicely with a corporate Windows build.

 

Is Ubuntu perfect? No. But for me, as I also dabble with a Raspberry Pi or three, a Debian-based distro was my preferred option and Ubuntu fits the bill.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Child Cancer Society






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 