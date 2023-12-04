Would recommend diving into Docker instead.

So basically, install Docker then use the docker-compose method on here: https://docs.linuxserver.io/images/docker-smokeping/

Essentially:

Install docker - https://docs.docker.com/engine/install/ubuntu/

Give permission to your user (sudo adduser username docker)

In your home folder - create a new directory (mkdir ~/smokeping)

cd ~/smokeping

mkdir config

mkdir data

Then edit docker-compose.yaml (see the above linuxserver.io URL for the docker-compose file) taking note of the volumes replacing /path/to/smokeping/ with /home/username/smokeping/ as an example.

Build it - docker compose up --build -d

Then you'll note in your ~/smokeping/config/ you'll have your configuration there.

docker ps to list all running containers.

docker compose restart to restart the container (from within the ~/smokeping folder) when you make any changes.

Then use Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel to expose it to the internet if you want to (no need to forward any ports) else Smokeping will be made available on port 80 on the default installation. If you wish to replace this with another port then modify your docker-compose to match (eg 8080:80 to expose it on 8080 instead).

To facilitate auto updates just simply run this to spawn a Watchtower container:

docker run -d --name watchtower --restart always -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock containrrr/watchtower

This method allows you to run many things on one host. It is more secure, easier to keep up to date and with Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel this allows you to expose services with less risk (this is a free service).