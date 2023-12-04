Trying to setup SmokePing at home using Ubuntu Server. Installation is fine, SP is running, but my issue is that I cannot update the config files.
If I try via visudo, the files appear blank - but when saved, they appear as new files with the same filename - wt_f.
Try via WinSCP, and get access denied upon trying to save - due to root permissions etc.
Tried setting up a new user with complete root access but this does not appear to work either.
Suggestions ?
My Linux experience is just above beginner ;)