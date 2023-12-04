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ForumsLinuxAccess permissions in Ubuntu server

xpd

xpd

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#310977 4-Dec-2023 16:55
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Trying to setup SmokePing at home using Ubuntu Server. Installation is fine, SP is running, but my issue is that I cannot update the config files.

 

If I try via visudo, the files appear blank - but when saved, they appear as new files with the same filename - wt_f.

 

Try via WinSCP, and get access denied upon trying to save - due to root permissions etc. 

 

Tried setting up a new user with complete root access but this does not appear to work either.

 

 

 

Suggestions ?

 

My Linux experience is just above beginner ;)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3168060 4-Dec-2023 17:08
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Would recommend diving into Docker instead.

 

So basically, install Docker then use the docker-compose method on here: https://docs.linuxserver.io/images/docker-smokeping/ 

 

Essentially:
Install docker - https://docs.docker.com/engine/install/ubuntu/ 
Give permission to your user (sudo adduser username docker)
In your home folder - create a new directory (mkdir ~/smokeping)
cd ~/smokeping
mkdir config
mkdir data

 

Then edit docker-compose.yaml (see the above linuxserver.io URL for the docker-compose file) taking note of the volumes replacing /path/to/smokeping/ with /home/username/smokeping/ as an example.

 

 

Build it - docker compose up --build -d

 

Then you'll note in your ~/smokeping/config/ you'll have your configuration there.

 

docker ps to list all running containers.
docker compose restart to restart the container (from within the ~/smokeping folder) when you make any changes.

 

Then use Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel to expose it to the internet if you want to (no need to forward any ports) else Smokeping will be made available on port 80 on the default installation. If you wish to replace this with another port then modify your docker-compose to match (eg 8080:80 to expose it on 8080 instead).

 

To facilitate auto updates just simply run this to spawn a Watchtower container: 

 

docker run -d --name watchtower --restart always -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock containrrr/watchtower

 

This method allows you to run many things on one host. It is more secure, easier to keep up to date and with Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel this allows you to expose services with less risk (this is a free service).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Firesphere
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  #3168061 4-Dec-2023 17:08
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Assuming you have a standard installation set up, with SmokePing via apt, I'd say, try editing with

 

sudo vi /etc/smokeping/configfile-you-want-to-edit

 

You can use nano as well, probably, instead of vi. Some people prefer nano, others prefer vi(m)

 

visudo is not "vi in sudo mode", by the way, visudo is for editing the sudoers file itself, so maybe that's where the oddity comes from with the same named files?

jlittle
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  #3168081 4-Dec-2023 17:33
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Firesphere:

visudo is not "vi in sudo mode", by the way, visudo is for editing the sudoers file itself


Maybe "sudoedit" or "sudo -e" was the intention... This is safer than running an editor as root; one generally doesn't know what files an editor modify, especially a GUI editor. A copy is made, you edit the copy, then on save the new version is copied over the target.
Set EDITOR to your editor of choice:
```
export EDITOR=nano
```




Regards, John Little



BadCo
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  #3168098 4-Dec-2023 18:56
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michaelmurfy:

Would recommend diving into Docker instead.


So basically, install Docker then use the docker-compose method on here: https://docs.linuxserver.io/images/docker-smokeping/ 


Essentially:
Install docker - https://docs.docker.com/engine/install/ubuntu/ 
Give permission to your user (sudo adduser username docker)
In your home folder - create a new directory (mkdir ~/smokeping)
cd ~/smokeping
mkdir config
mkdir data


Then edit docker-compose.yaml (see the above linuxserver.io URL for the docker-compose file) taking note of the volumes replacing /path/to/smokeping/ with /home/username/smokeping/ as an example.


Build it - docker compose up --build -d


Then you'll note in your ~/smokeping/config/ you'll have your configuration there.


docker ps to list all running containers.
docker compose restart to restart the container (from within the ~/smokeping folder) when you make any changes.


Then use Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel to expose it to the internet if you want to (no need to forward any ports) else Smokeping will be made available on port 80 on the default installation. If you wish to replace this with another port then modify your docker-compose to match (eg 8080:80 to expose it on 8080 instead).


To facilitate auto updates just simply run this to spawn a Watchtower container: 


docker run -d --name watchtower --restart always -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock containrrr/watchtower


This method allows you to run many things on one host. It is more secure, easier to keep up to date and with Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnel this allows you to expose services with less risk (this is a free service).



I second this and the great explanation. This is the way.

xpd

xpd

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  #3168107 4-Dec-2023 19:02
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Yeah, been down docker route, had hit and miss with it, keen to use more. However the PC I had it running on happily, has been packed away for a house move and no way I can find it in the masses of boxes :D

 

Thought Id give SmokePing a try on VBox for now :D I'll try some of the above suggestions, and if no go, wait until Ive got my docker PC out :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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