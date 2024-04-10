Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxAdvice sought: Easy Linux system for cloning and copy EXT4 movie files
gustov

193 posts

Master Geek


#312364 10-Apr-2024 18:28
Send private message quote this post

I have an almost full 2Tb removable drive that has recorded TV programmes over many years. The file format for my recorder saves the programmes in the EXT4 format.

 

I have no experience of Linux but would like to install a Linux operating system on an unused PC so I can copy and or clone the various EXT4 formatted TV programmes I have on this external USB drive.

 

I would be grateful for any advice for the simplest and easiest Linux system that will allow me to copy, clone and manage the EXT4 files.  I won't need to use the Linux for anything else, unless I get bitten by the Linux bug. Thank you.

Create new topic
RunningMan
8212 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216677 10-Apr-2024 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Do you mean the disk is formatted ext4, or the files themselves have an .ext4 extension?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
gustov

193 posts

Master Geek


  #3216686 10-Apr-2024 19:05
Send private message quote this post

Oh my poor explanation. The disc was formatted by my recorder in EXT4. I can't view its content if I plug the external USB hard drive into Windows 10.

 

Each TV programme is made up of several file types, can't recall all their names but *.idx is one of them.

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216687 10-Apr-2024 19:12
Send private message quote this post

Just run a ubuntu live cd and copy them to a NTFS drive on your PC

 

I doubt the files though even once copied will be an a readable format




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 