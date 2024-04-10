I have an almost full 2Tb removable drive that has recorded TV programmes over many years. The file format for my recorder saves the programmes in the EXT4 format.

I have no experience of Linux but would like to install a Linux operating system on an unused PC so I can copy and or clone the various EXT4 formatted TV programmes I have on this external USB drive.

I would be grateful for any advice for the simplest and easiest Linux system that will allow me to copy, clone and manage the EXT4 files. I won't need to use the Linux for anything else, unless I get bitten by the Linux bug. Thank you.