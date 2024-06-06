Few days ago I installed raspberry pi connect on latest raspberry pi 5 OS. Rebooted and the display was set at a low resolution, so thought ok I'll just reboot again, and then it locked up after rebooting. I didn't take note of the error message damn it.

So I hard powered off and rebooted, and still stuck on pi splash screen.

Next bad mistake of plugging PBtech Orico 25PW1USB external SSD sata drive enclosure (USB boot) into acer 730c chromebook with pure debian installed. Laptop did not provide enough power, so drive would auto mount and then unmount and loop.

Then I connected drive via powered hub, and then performed drive scans and fixed dirty bit and drive corruption first using dosfstools and later to double checked, used gparted tools to check both the fat and ext4 partitions. Could mount drive fine and copied some files for safe keeping. Also used mac to scan fat partition.

Still won't boot!

So I'm thinking bad drive enclosure, and plug in a spare USB 3 ugreen brand enclosure and bingo we are back to normal Pi OS again!

See below image screen shot of boot loader errors. Drive crapping out, is this related to the above, it just random luck that something hardware with the drive has gone wrong?

Mounts perfectly fine in acer laptop and on mac.