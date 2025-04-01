Over the past several years or more, I have played around with ChromeOS Flex, Linux Mint (twice), Ubuntu and finally another attempt to get Ubuntu working with the windows programs (or equivalent) I need. An example of this is 'Moneydance' (the difficult was using a shared folder on my NAS, because I have other machines using Moneydance).

I am happy with what I have achieved so far, and you will see some of my recent posts in this Linux Forum.

But, I am suffering from Linux 'overload'. It has been internet searching virtually constantly and cutting and pasting 'apt' commands for Terminal.

A couple of days ago I tried to get OneDrive working in Ubuntu. It did partially work, but all the files were read-only and I eventually gave up and installed a 7 day trial from 'Insync' (which makes Linux life so much easier).

I may and try getting this working: GitHub - abraunegg/onedrive: OneDrive Client for Linux, but it will probably take me hours to install and setup.

Today, all I wanted to do was put a shortcut on the desktop to access my bank. Using Ubuntu 24.04, it is very difficult. Simply dragging a URL to the desktop just does not work from must browsers (I did read somewhere that it had been disabled). I saw a post about how to do it using Brave and I installed that. But the result (even though it works) on the desktop is pretty basic. Note: I also have a bookmark in the Edge Browser. Another option was to edit the .desktop folder and put an entry in there, but there is more than one location to consider).

One final 'moan' is that some software requires the 'backend' and then if you want to look at something pretty you need to install a GUI frontend.

By all means, (gently) shout me down. I just think of the 'newbies' attempting to replace the Windows operating system with Linux (or for them to coexist via a dual boot).