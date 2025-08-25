I've got a Lenovo T480s which has Linux Mint on it - it seems to last ~1 week on Standby before it carks it, probably longer. I think it's down to about 70% battery capacity. It'll run for about 3-4 hours off battery when in use. I use it as you say, it lives in the lounge and I grab it and use it here and there, charge it every now and then. Certainly the standby isn't _great_ on it, but I know there's a few other tweaks I can do (make the wifi kernel module get removed before suspend, re-added on resume) etc to increase it, but I can't be bothered. It's OK for what I want.

I haven't bothered to figure out how to enable Hibernation on it, it's not enabled by default and requires quite a bit of pissing around to get it working.

I also have a M2 Macbook - it just lives on my desk at work though unless I'm on call. As MM says above, the battery life is bonkers. I'm always amazed at how quick it's ready to use when you open the lid too, Linux has got a lot better but this things acts like its not even been off. Of course the downsides are the price of the damn things, and gawd the UI. I've been using it for 2 years now and it still pisses me off on a regular basis. The fact you have to install a 3rd party app to get decent Window snapping, a 3rd party app is required to get a usable set of Tray icons with the rest tucked out of the way. etc etc etc. But it's so fast and with native Unix built in, I mostly forgive it.

If Jesus rocked up and said "Yo, Muppo, you can only take one of those laptops with you when you cark it" I'd take the Lenovo.