Hey All,
I want a linux laptop (preferably mint) that can ACTUALLY sleep, and not run out of battery in a day or two. I only use my laptop sparingly, and having to charge it every single time before using it is a pain. I am thinking a snapdragon, or M2 chip, but I am not sure how mature linux support is for them.
has anyone tried it? how is the sleep mode?
I know that battery life will not work as well as the OEM OS, I just want something that sleeps properly and i can open it a week later, and still have 25% battery for a quick task.
I currently have a i5-1135G7 Asus laptop