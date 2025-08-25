Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Linux I want a laptop that can ACTUALLY sleep!
Santo93

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#321526 25-Aug-2025 09:55
Hey All,

 

I want a linux laptop (preferably mint) that can ACTUALLY sleep, and not run out of battery in a day or two. I only use my laptop sparingly, and having to charge it every single time before using it is a pain. I am thinking a snapdragon, or M2 chip, but I am not sure how mature linux support is for them. 

 

has anyone tried it? how is the sleep mode?

 

I know that battery life will not work as well as the OEM OS, I just want something that sleeps properly and i can open it a week later, and still have 25% battery for a quick task.

 

I currently have a i5-1135G7 Asus laptop

old3eyes
9123 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3407182 25-Aug-2025 10:23
How about going to  hibernate?? 




Regards,

Old3eyes



michaelmurfy
meow
13307 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3407193 25-Aug-2025 11:13
A MacBook running MacOS is your best bet. Sure, it’s not Linux but you do get a full terminal and Linux containers are coming in the next release of MacOS. 

 

Outside of this, you can run Docker and VM’s if there is anything specific with Linux you need. 

 

Battery life is amazing on MacOS devices and performance is also great. Go with the latest you can afford - I’m personally using a M3 Pro MacBook. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

eonsim
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3407196 25-Aug-2025 11:20
Santo93:

 

I am thinking a snapdragon, or M2 chip, but I am not sure how mature linux support is for them. 

 

 

Snapdragon support in Linux is supposed to be not great, I'd suggest avoiding them for another year or so if you want to be purely linux based.



muppet
2581 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3407203 25-Aug-2025 11:31
I've got a Lenovo T480s which has Linux Mint on it - it seems to last ~1 week on Standby before it carks it, probably longer.  I think it's down to about 70% battery capacity. It'll run for about 3-4 hours off battery when in use.  I use it as you say, it lives in the lounge and I grab it and use it here and there, charge it every now and then.  Certainly the standby isn't _great_ on it, but I know there's a few other tweaks I can do (make the wifi kernel module get removed before suspend, re-added on resume) etc to increase it, but I can't be bothered.  It's OK for what I want.

 

I haven't bothered to figure out how to enable Hibernation on it, it's not enabled by default and requires quite a bit of pissing around to get it working.

 

I also have a M2 Macbook - it just lives on my desk at work though unless I'm on call.  As MM says above, the battery life is bonkers.  I'm always amazed at how quick it's ready to use when you open the lid too, Linux has got a lot better but this things acts like its not even been off.  Of course the downsides are the price of the damn things, and gawd the UI. I've been using it for 2 years now and it still pisses me off on a regular basis. The fact you have to install a 3rd party app to get decent Window snapping, a 3rd party app is required to get a usable set of Tray icons with the rest tucked out of the way. etc etc etc.  But it's so fast and with native Unix built in, I mostly forgive it.

 

If Jesus rocked up and said "Yo, Muppo, you can only take one of those laptops with you when you cark it" I'd take the Lenovo.

